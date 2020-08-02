type here...
Home News

No new local deaths reported but COVID-19 continues to sweep across tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

For the first time in more than a week, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the tri-county area.

But the virus is continuing to make its way across the local area, with 10,965 cases reported Sunday – an increase of 144 from Saturday to Sunday. There have been 144 deaths and 804 people hospitalized across the tri-county area.

Twenty-eight new cases were identified Sunday in and around The Villages, where 1,959 cases have now been reported. Those include:

  • The Villages up 11 for a total of 420;
  • Oxford up four for a total of 76;
  • Leesburg up four for a total of 713;
  • Wildwood up three for a total of 178;
  • Belleview up three for a total of 188;
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 171; and
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 213.

Sumter County is now reporting 1,131 cases – an increase of 40 in a 24-hour period – among 602 men, 517 women, eight non-residents and four people listed as unknown. There have been 32 deaths and 160 people treated in area hospitals.

Bushnell is reporting 211 cases – 128 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 25 staff members. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (58), Webster (55), Coleman (41), Center Hill (35), Lady Lake portion of the county (24) and Sumterville (19). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 416 cases among 331 inmates and 85 staff members.

Lake County how has 4,661 cases – an increase of 49 in 24 hours – among 2,153 men, 2,399 women, 32 non-residents and 77 people listed as unknown. There have been 51 deaths and 237 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 1,156 cases – an increase of 13. Others have been identified in Tavares (578), Eustis (399), Groveland (339), Mount Dora (308), Mascotte (159), Minneola (129), Sorrento (123), Umatilla (93), Fruitland Park (81), Montverde (80), Grand Island (47), Howey-in-the-Hills (33), Astatula (30), Astor (23), Yalaha (23), Altoona (18), Paisley (15), Okahumpka (12), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to lead the tri-county area with 5,173 cases – an increase of 104 in 24 hours – among 1,844 men, 3,296 women, 13 non-residents and 20 people listed as unknown. There have been 61 deaths and 407 people have required some form of hospital care.

As of Sunday, 79.4 percent of Marion County cases – 4111 – had been identified in Ocala. Others have been reported in Dunnellon (157), Citra (72), Silver Springs (63), Reddick (60), Ocklawaha (46), Anthony (28), Weirsdale (25), Fort McCoy (13), Orange Lake (7), Lowell (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Sparr (3), Fairfield (1), Morriston (1) and Salt Springs (1). A total of 851 cases have been reported among inmates (806) and staff members (45) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 487,132 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 7,104 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 481,668 are residents. There have been 7,206 deaths and 27,150 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 61 more deaths since Saturday and an additional 178 people requiring hospital care.

Related Articles

News

Former sales reps allege The Villages wants to maintain ‘stranglehold’

Former sales representatives allege The Villages wants to maintain its “long-standing stranglehold” on the sale of property in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and will stop at nothing to crush those who want to “fairly compete.”
Read more
News

87 COVID-cases reported in 11 Villages-area long-term care facilities

The number of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities in and around The Villages has dropped by 49 in less than a week’s time.
Read more
News

COVID-19 continues to run rampant in prisons across the tri-county area

More than 1,300 state and federal inmates and prison staff members in the tri-county area have tested positive for COVID-19, with six of those prisoners succumbing to the deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

DUI suspect asleep at wheel arrested with booze-filled Yeti cup

A drunk driving suspect was arrested with a booze-filled Yeti cup in his truck after he was spotted sleeping behind the wheel.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police nab driver with marijuana and suspended license

Wildwood police arrested a driver with marijuana and a suspended license.
Read more
News

Food drive aimed at helping families out of work due to COVID-19

A food drive aimed at helping families out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be held Sunday, Aug. 9 at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake.
Read more
News

Women’s Guild of St. George holds diaper drive to support Christian Care Center

The Women’s Guild of St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages recently completed its first project to support The Christian Care Center of Leesburg by donating more than 2,000 diapers to the Family Care Center Ministry.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

No new local deaths reported but COVID-19 continues to sweep across tri-county area

For the first time in more than a week, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the tri-county area.
Read more
News

87 COVID-cases reported in 11 Villages-area long-term care facilities

The number of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities in and around The Villages has dropped by 49 in less than a week’s time.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Mother Osprey Shares Affection With Her Offspring

This mother osprey was sharing affection with one of her offspring. Thanks to Kirk Freundt for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Large Alligator At Belle Glade Country Club

Check out this large alligator spotted at Belle Glade Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Baby And Mother Gallinule On Lily Pads At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this baby and mother gallinule looking for snacks on lily pads at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Kari Young for sharing! Share...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

As Morses built in the south they forgot about the north

A Village of De La Mesa North resident argues that the Morses are laser focused on construction in the southern end of The Villages and have forgotten about residents in the north.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

DUI suspect asleep at wheel arrested with booze-filled Yeti cup

A drunk driving suspect was arrested with a booze-filled Yeti cup in his truck after he was spotted sleeping behind the wheel.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

It wasn’t a ham sandwich that killed Mama Cass

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the life of singer Cass Elliot of the Mamas and the Papas. He dispels the myth that she died after choking on a ham sandwich.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Former sales reps allege The Villages wants to maintain ‘stranglehold’

Former sales representatives allege The Villages wants to maintain its “long-standing stranglehold” on the sale of property in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and will stop at nothing to crush those who want to “fairly compete.”
Read more
News

No new local deaths reported but COVID-19 continues to sweep across tri-county area

For the first time in more than a week, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the tri-county area.
Read more
News

87 COVID-cases reported in 11 Villages-area long-term care facilities

The number of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities in and around The Villages has dropped by 49 in less than a week’s time.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

As Morses built in the south they forgot about the north

A Village of De La Mesa North resident argues that the Morses are laser focused on construction in the southern end of The Villages and have forgotten about residents in the north.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What do statistics tell us about COVID-19 dangers?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Cortez resident asks what statistics are telling us about the dangers of COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Demolition of Hacienda Hills facilities

A Village of Santo Domingo couple contends the demolition of the Hacienda Hills Country Club and facilities is “very hurtful and insulting.” Read their Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

DUI suspect asleep at wheel arrested with booze-filled Yeti cup

A drunk driving suspect was arrested with a booze-filled Yeti cup in his truck after he was spotted sleeping behind the wheel.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police nab driver with marijuana and suspended license

Wildwood police arrested a driver with marijuana and a suspended license.
Read more
Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,981FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,567FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
83.2 ° F
86 °
81 °
62 %
3.2mph
20 %
Mon
91 °
Tue
93 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment