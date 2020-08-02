No new local deaths reported but COVID-19 continues to sweep across tri-county area

For the first time in more than a week, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the tri-county area.

But the virus is continuing to make its way across the local area, with 10,965 cases reported Sunday – an increase of 144 from Saturday to Sunday. There have been 144 deaths and 804 people hospitalized across the tri-county area.

Twenty-eight new cases were identified Sunday in and around The Villages, where 1,959 cases have now been reported. Those include:

The Villages up 11 for a total of 420;

Oxford up four for a total of 76;

Leesburg up four for a total of 713;

Wildwood up three for a total of 178;

Belleview up three for a total of 188;

Lady Lake up two for a total of 171; and

Summerfield up one for a total of 213.

Sumter County is now reporting 1,131 cases – an increase of 40 in a 24-hour period – among 602 men, 517 women, eight non-residents and four people listed as unknown. There have been 32 deaths and 160 people treated in area hospitals.

Bushnell is reporting 211 cases – 128 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 25 staff members. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (58), Webster (55), Coleman (41), Center Hill (35), Lady Lake portion of the county (24) and Sumterville (19). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 416 cases among 331 inmates and 85 staff members.

Lake County how has 4,661 cases – an increase of 49 in 24 hours – among 2,153 men, 2,399 women, 32 non-residents and 77 people listed as unknown. There have been 51 deaths and 237 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 1,156 cases – an increase of 13. Others have been identified in Tavares (578), Eustis (399), Groveland (339), Mount Dora (308), Mascotte (159), Minneola (129), Sorrento (123), Umatilla (93), Fruitland Park (81), Montverde (80), Grand Island (47), Howey-in-the-Hills (33), Astatula (30), Astor (23), Yalaha (23), Altoona (18), Paisley (15), Okahumpka (12), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to lead the tri-county area with 5,173 cases – an increase of 104 in 24 hours – among 1,844 men, 3,296 women, 13 non-residents and 20 people listed as unknown. There have been 61 deaths and 407 people have required some form of hospital care.

As of Sunday, 79.4 percent of Marion County cases – 4111 – had been identified in Ocala. Others have been reported in Dunnellon (157), Citra (72), Silver Springs (63), Reddick (60), Ocklawaha (46), Anthony (28), Weirsdale (25), Fort McCoy (13), Orange Lake (7), Lowell (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Sparr (3), Fairfield (1), Morriston (1) and Salt Springs (1). A total of 851 cases have been reported among inmates (806) and staff members (45) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 487,132 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 7,104 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 481,668 are residents. There have been 7,206 deaths and 27,150 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 61 more deaths since Saturday and an additional 178 people requiring hospital care.