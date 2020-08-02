type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

What do statistics tell us about COVID-19 dangers?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Saturday’s COVID-19 update says there have been 6,709 deaths in Florida to date and 461,379 positive tests of which 26,017 have been hospitalized. Very upsetting news to all of us! But, what does it mean? If 6,709 residents of Florida out of 22,000,000 residents have died that represents .03% or 3 people out of every 10,000. If you compare deaths to positive tests, even though not all residents have been tested, 6,709 out of 461,379 represents 1.45% of those tested positive have died.
We have nothing to compare to these statistics for flu, heart disease, stroke, auto accidents or any other death rates during the same time frame. So, once again, can’t someone tell us how all of this compares to our daily risks of getting into a car, walking on the street, having a heart attack or stroke?
It would be very helpful to stop simply reporting all the bad news about COVID-19 and report more of the successes in survival of the disease and new treatments or how it all compares to other risks.  There seems to be a common thread of just reporting the bad news and not informing the public of our actual risks!
The reporting agencies have made many mistakes along the way so why not make these important comparisons for the general public to truly understand what we are facing, especially when you consider the age of most Villagers.
In the end, should we believe the bare statistics and react just to the fact they are increasing without consideration to the new numbers of tests conducted or the success in treatments from our hospitals of reducing the average COVID-19 stay? I do not know – but does anyone? Or, are they just guessing too?

Robert Nyce
Village of El Cortez

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Demolition of Hacienda Hills facilities

A Village of Santo Domingo couple contends the demolition of the Hacienda Hills Country Club and facilities is “very hurtful and insulting.” Read their Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Developer thinking with his wallet

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is thinking with his wallet and not about the residents.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mr. President, make my day!

A Village of Tall Trees resident suggests that President Trump’s desire to delay the election should be granted. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What people will do for money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident mourns the loss of some great places in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Most Villagers feel the way Mr. Schwartz did

A Village of Collier resident is mourning the death of the dream of Villages founder Harold Schwartz. Read this Villager’s Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

SECO making second owners in The Villages pay the price

A couple from the Village of Buttonwood, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that SECO Energy is making second owners in The Villages pay the price for a mistake made by the Developer.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sending The Villages magazine not worth the postage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident points to problems at the Eisenhower pool and the fact that sending The Villages magazine up north is not worth the postage.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
News

Tri-county area showing 9 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

Nine percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Large Alligator At Belle Glade Country Club

Check out this large alligator spotted at Belle Glade Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Baby And Mother Gallinule On Lily Pads At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this baby and mother gallinule looking for snacks on lily pads at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Kari Young for sharing! Share...
Read more
Photos

Fishing At Lake Mira Mar In Spanish Springs

Check out this fishing scene captured at Lake Mira Mar in Spanish Springs. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What do statistics tell us about COVID-19 dangers?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Cortez resident asks what statistics are telling us about the dangers of COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

It wasn’t a ham sandwich that killed Mama Cass

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the life of singer Cass Elliot of the Mamas and the Papas. He dispels the myth that she died after choking on a ham sandwich.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county death toll nears 800

Three more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the tri-county area to just under 800.
Read more
Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
News

Tri-county area showing 9 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

Nine percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What do statistics tell us about COVID-19 dangers?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Cortez resident asks what statistics are telling us about the dangers of COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Demolition of Hacienda Hills facilities

A Village of Santo Domingo couple contends the demolition of the Hacienda Hills Country Club and facilities is “very hurtful and insulting.” Read their Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Developer thinking with his wallet

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is thinking with his wallet and not about the residents.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County man nabbed with weapon in Lexus that was reported stolen

A Center Hill man found himself behind bars recently after Marion County sheriff’s deputies spotted him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Read more
Crime

Villager blames President Trump after crashing golf cart near tunnel

A Villager blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart near a tunnel.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,979FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,567FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
mist
84.1 ° F
88 °
78.8 °
88 %
2.2mph
75 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
90 °
Tue
93 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
92 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment