Wildwood police nab driver with marijuana and suspended license

Wildwood police arrested a driver with marijuana and a suspended license.

Marcus Jerod Blackwell, 33, of Wildwood, had been at the wheel of a gray Ford Mustang in the wee hours Thursday traveling westbound on State Road 44 when a police officer ran the tag number and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner only had a valid Florida identification card. During a traffic stop, Blackwell presented the officer with a Georgia identification card, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The officer detected the aroma of marijuana and found a marijuana cigarette on the passenger floorboard of the vehicle. An unburnt piece of marijuana was found on Blackwell’s T-shirt.

“Mr. Blackwell stated he had been smoking marijuana earlier that day and had consumed alcoholic beverages sometime before smoking marijuana,” the police officer wrote in the arrest report.

Blackwell was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500.