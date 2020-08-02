Women’s Guild of St. George holds diaper drive to support Christian Care Center

The Women’s Guild of St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages recently completed its first project to support The Christian Care Center of Leesburg by donating more than 2,000 diapers to the Family Care Center Ministry.

“It was so delightful to share the generosity of the St. George community with this worthy cause,” said Treasurer Sarah Ralph, adding that throughout the month of July, members of the congregation participated in the diaper drive.

Since it was the first time the group had supported the Christian Care Center, two board members were eager to view the facility and learn more about its work.

Nan Mercer, a member of St. George active in The Women’s Guild, learned about the Christian Care Center about a year ago. She was so impressed with their ministries and dedication that she launched a fundraising event and then convinced the St. George Women’s Guild Board to sponsor the Christian Care Center with the diaper drive.

“We’re all so pleased with the success of the diaper drive,” Mercer said. “I’m looking forward to finding other ways to help this admirable organization.”