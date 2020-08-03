Bagger at Publix at Colony arrested on warrant charging him with stalking

A bagger at the Publix grocery store at Colony Plaza has been arrested on a warrant charging him with stalking.

Anthony Todd Wilson, 46, of Wildwood, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Friday after turning himself in at the Sumter County Detention Center. The charge he is facing is sexual cyber harassment. The warrant was issued June 23, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

On March 16, a woman who works for Properties of The Villages went before a Sumter County judge seeking an injunction for protection against stalking, according to documents on file with the Sumter County Clerk’s Office. Though the woman’s petition was initially denied, she returned to the court three days later with a supplemental affidavit in support of her petition. This time the injunction was granted by the judge. Wilson was served on April 20.