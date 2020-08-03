COVID-19 claims 5 more residents of Villages-area long-term care facilities

Five more residents of long-term care facilities in and around The Villages have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
Those numbers were reported Monday morning by the Florida Department of Health. That brings the total number of fatalities at assisted living facilities and nursing homes in the local area to seven, as two deaths had been reported last month.
Two of the latest fatalities were at Lady Lake Specialty Care Center, located at 630 Griffin Ave. near the Historic Side of The Villages. The others were reported at Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing at 13517 N.E. 86th Dr. in Lady Lake, Village Veranda at Lady Lake at 955 S. Hwy. 27/441 and Trinity Springs, 12120 County Rd. 103 in Oxford.
Two deaths were reported last month at Serenades in The Villages at 2450 Parr Dr. and Cypress Care Center at 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood.
All six of those facilities also reported active COVID-19 cases on Monday. Those include:
- Lady Lake Specialty Care Center (12 residents, 13 residents who transferred out of the facility and 15 employees);
- Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing (one resident who transferred out and two employees);
- Village Veranda at Lady Lake (four residents, two residents transferred out and three employees);
- Trinity Springs (four residents, one resident who transferred out and nine employees);
- Serenades in The Villages (one resident who transferred out and one employee); and
- Cypress Care Center (three residents and six residents who transferred out).