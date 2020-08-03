COVID-19 claims 5 more residents of Villages-area long-term care facilities

Five more residents of long-term care facilities in and around The Villages have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

Those numbers were reported Monday morning by the Florida Department of Health. That brings the total number of fatalities at assisted living facilities and nursing homes in the local area to seven, as two deaths had been reported last month.

Two of the latest fatalities were at Lady Lake Specialty Care Center, located at 630 Griffin Ave. near the Historic Side of The Villages. The others were reported at Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing at 13517 N.E. 86th Dr. in Lady Lake, Village Veranda at Lady Lake at 955 S. Hwy. 27/441 and Trinity Springs, 12120 County Rd. 103 in Oxford.

Two deaths were reported last month at Serenades in The Villages at 2450 Parr Dr. and Cypress Care Center at 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood.

All six of those facilities also reported active COVID-19 cases on Monday. Those include: