Florida shows 737% increase in COVID-19 cases since DeSantis reopened state

In the two months since Gov. Ron DeSantis greenlighted Phase Two of his plan to reopen Florida, the Sunshine State has seen a whopping 737 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday morning, 491,884 cases had been identified across the state. On June 3 when the governor made the announcement that bars and pubs could reopen at 50 percent capacity inside and full capacity outside, the state was reporting 58,764 COVID-19 cases – a difference of 433,120.

Under Phase Two, bowling alleys, movie theaters, arcades and auditoriums also were allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. But a portion of that plan was short-lived, as DeSantis reversed his decision on bars and ordered them closed again on June 26 when the state was reporting 122,960 cases. And in The Villages, movie theaters shut their doors on July 5 after being open for just 19 days.

The number of deaths and people hospitalized also are quite different today than when DeSantis decided to reopen the state. On June 3, the state was reporting 2,566 deaths and 10,525 people hospitalized. On Monday, those numbers had jumped to 7,279 deaths and 27,366 people being treated in area hospitals.

In the tri-county area on June 3, there were 39 deaths and 158 people hospitalized. Those numbers have now increased to 150 deaths and 810 people requiring some form of hospital care.

On Monday, statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health showed that 19 percent of cases across Florida are in the 25-34 age group. Sixteen percent were in both the 35-44 and 45-54 age groups, with 15 percent in the 15-24 category. Only 13 percent are in the 55-64 age group, with seven percent in the 65-74 age group, four percent in the 75-84 age group and two percent in the 85-plus category.

In The Villages, 421 cases were reported Monday. Another 1,671 have been reported in the surrounding communities of Leesburg (720), Summerfield (222), Belleview (190), Wildwood (180), Lady Lake (173), Fruitland Park (84), Oxford (76), and Lady Lake portion of Sumter County (26).

The breakdown by day of COVID-19 cases across the state, beginning the day after DeSantis’ Phase Two announcement, is as follows: