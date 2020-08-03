Homeowners may have to remove improvements in CDD 4

Homeowners may have to remove improvements to their property as a result of a special meeting this week of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

The meeting on rights-of-way and easements will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 at the Savannah Center.

The CDD 4 board has been wrestling with the issue including some hardscaping that has taken place at a home on Lawson Loop in the Village of Piedmont. The work is an encroachment on property not owned by the homeowner.

According to the agenda for Thursday, discussion will include potential removal of such items and the complaint process that helps identify these situations.