Local horse trainer surrenders jar of marijuana after K-9 alerts on vehicle

A local horse trainer surrendered a Mason jar of marijuana after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop at State Road 44 and Interstate 75.

Corey Powell Rogers, 32, had been at the wheel of a silver Kia at 1:25 a.m. Friday when the vehicle was pulled over for a tag which had expired in April, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Rogers runs Corey Rogers Performance Horses in Oxford. He offers horse training, colt starting, showing, lessons, sales, fitting and conditioning.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle indicating the likely presence of drugs. Rogers admitted there was a Mason jar containing marijuana located under a blanket in the vehicle’s trunk. The jar contained about 25 grams of marijuana.

The Miami native was arrested on charges of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He also was issued a written warning for the expired tag. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $300 bond.