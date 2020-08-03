Shoplifting suspect at Wal-Mart says ‘a lot of people get away with it’

A shoplifting suspect at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages said he attempted to steal nearly $1,000 worth of DVDs because “a lot of people get away with it.”

Adam Eric Kamerow, 38, of Leesburg, entered the store on Sunday and removed $989.35 worth of DVDs from the shelves in the electronics department, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He went to the luggage department and then the men’s clothing section where he began pulling Wal-Mart bags from his pocket. He put the DVDs in the bags and left the store.

A loss prevention officer attempted to stop Kamerow outside the store, but Kamerow dropped the DVDs and ran away. He drove out of the parking lot, but was stopped near Cornerstone Hospice on County Road 466. A deputy took the Wal-Mart loss prevention officer to the traffic stop and the loss prevention officer positively identified Kamerow.

“Mr. Kamerow stated he knew he stole the DVDs and did so because a lot of people get away with it from Wal-Mart,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Kamerow was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.