Three Sumter County residents among latest local COVID-19 fatalities

Larry D. Croom

Three Sumter County residents are among the six latest local victims of COVID-19.

It’s unclear which communities those Sumter County residents lived in, as that specific information isn’t released by the Florida Department of Health. But the Department of Health in Marion County identified the other three as residents of Ocala and Belleview who were suffering from underlying health conditions.

The latest victims were identified as:

  • 86-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 18, hadn’t traveled and hadn’t been in contact with anyone else suffering from the virus;
  • 83-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 23 and hadn’t traveled recently;
  • 76-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 24 and hadn’t traveled recently;
  • 61-year-old Ocala woman who tested positive July 9, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 86-year-old Ocala man who tested positive July 22, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and
  • 78-year-old Belleview man who tested positive July 24, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

As of Monday, 28 new cases had been reported in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • Villages up one for a total of 421;
  • Summerfield up nine for a total of 222;
  • Leesburg up seven for a total of 720;
  • Fruitland Park up three for a total of 84;
  • Wildwood up two for a total of 180;
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 173;
  • Belleview up two for a total of 190; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up two for a total of 26.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 11,136 cases – an increase of 171 from Sunday to Monday – among 4,675 men, 6,307 women, 53 non-residents and 101 people listed as unknown. There have been 150 deaths and 810 people have been hospitalized.

Sumter County now has 1,142 cases – an increase of 11 in a 24-hour period. Those are comprised of 605 men, 525 women, eight non-residents and four people listed as unknown. There have been 35 deaths and 159 people treated in area hospitals.

Bushnell now has 212 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 128 are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 25 staff members. Other cases have been identified in Oxford (76), Lake Panasoffkee (59), Webster (56), Coleman (41), Center Hill (36) and Sumterville (19). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 420 cases among 335 inmates and 85 staff members.

Lake County now has 4,708 cases – an increase of 47 in 24 hours – among 2,176 men, 2,423 women, 32 non-residents and 77 people listed as unknown. There have been 51 deaths and 239 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 1,171 cases – an increase of 15. Others have been identified in Tavares (584), Eustis (399), Groveland (341), Mount Dora (313), Mascotte (159), Minneola (129), Sorrento (125), Umatilla (95), Montverde (80), Grand Island (48), Howey-in-the-Hills (33), Astatula (32), Astor (23), Yalaha (23), Altoona (18), Paisley (15), Okahumpka (12), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to lead the tri-county area with 5,286 cases – an increase of 113 – among 1,894 men, 3,359 women, 13 non-residents and 20 people listed as unknown. There have been 64 deaths and 412 people have required some form of hospital care.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 4,195 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an increase of 84 overnight. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (159), Citra (72), Silver Springs (66), Reddick (64), Ocklawaha (49), Anthony (29), Weirsdale (25), Fort McCoy (13), Orange Lake (8), Lowell (4), Sparr (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Fairfield (1), Morriston (1) and Salt Springs (1). A total of 863 cases have been reported among inmates (817) and staff members (46) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 491,884 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,742 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 486,384 are residents. There have been 7,279 deaths and 27,366 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 73 more deaths since Sunday and an additional 216 people requiring hospital care.

