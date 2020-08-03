Woman arrested after allegedly threatening boyfriend with hammer

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly threatening her boyfriend with a hammer.

Annie Marie Anderson, 56, is facing charges of aggravated assault and battery following her arrest Friday morning at her home in the 500 block of Jackson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Anderson was attempting to move out of their home when she began arguing with her boyfriend and pushed him, the report said.

The boyfriend told police that Anderson raised a hammer and threatened to “bust my brains out.”

A check revealed Anderson had been convicted of aggravated battery in 1990 and 1995.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $6,000 bond.