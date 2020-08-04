16 more tri-county residents succumb to deadly COVID-19 virus

Sixteen more local residents have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus as the tri-county area experienced one of its most deadly days since the pandemic broke out in March.

Twelve of the victims lived in Marion County, while three resided in Sumter County and one was from Lake County. They were described Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

89-year-old Marion County man who tested positive May 4, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;

62-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 6, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

69-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 9, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

68-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 19, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

78-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 22, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

82-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 24, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

79-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 27, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

86-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 27, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

70-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 28, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

79-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 30, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

75-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 3, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

77-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 3, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient,

36-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 22, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

83-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 26 and hadn’t traveled recently;

74-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 30 and hadn’t traveled recently; and

66-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 22.

Forty-five new cases also were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages up nine for a total of 430;

Leesburg up 15 for a total of 735;

Belleview up six for a total of 196;

Wildwood up five for a total of 185;

Summerfield up five for a total of 227;

Fruitland Park up three for a total of 87; and

Lady Lake up two for a total of 175.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 11,366 cases – an increase of 230 from Monday to Tuesday – among 4,768 men, 6,440 women, 53 non-residents and 105 people listed as unknown. There have been 166 deaths and 847 people hospitalized.

Sumter County now has 1,163 cases – an increase of 21 in a 24-hour period – among 613 men, 538 women, eight non-residents and four people listed as unknown. There have been 38 deaths and 165 people treated in area hospitals.

Bushnell is reporting 213 cases – 128 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 25 staff members. Others have been identified in Oxford (76), Lake Panasoffkee (60), Webster (57), Coleman (43), Center Hill (36), Lady Lake portion of the county (26) and Sumterville (20). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 420 cases among 335 inmates and 85 staff members.

Marion County continues to lead the tri-county area with 5,434 cases – an increase of 148 in 24 hours – among 1,956 men, 3,444 women, 14 non-residents and 20 people listed as unknown. There have been 76 deaths and 431 people hospitalized.

A whopping 79.4 percent of the cases in Marion County – 4,316 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an overnight increase of 121. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (161), Citra (73), Silver Springs (68), Reddick (67), Ocklawaha (51), Anthony (29), Weirsdale (26), Fort McCoy (14), Orange Lake (8), Lowell (4), Sparr (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Fairfield (1), Morriston (1), Salt Springs (1), Williston (1) and McIntosh (1). A total of 906 cases have been reported among inmates (857) and staff members (49) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

Lake County now has 4,769 cases – an increase of 61. Those are comprised of 2,199 men, 2,458 women, 31 non-residents and 81 people listed as unknown. There have been 52 deaths and 251 people have required some form of hospital care.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,181 cases – an increase of 10 overnight. Leesburg also added 15 cases for a total of 735. Others have been identified in Tavares (585), Eustis (403), Groveland (346), Mount Dora (321), Lady Lake (175), Mascotte (165), Minneola (133), Sorrento (126), Umatilla (95), Fruitland Park (87), Montverde (80), Grand Island (48), Howey-in-the-Hills (33), Astatula (32), Yalaha (25), Astor (23), Altoona (18), Paisley (16), Okahumpka (12), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

All told, Florida is reporting 497,330 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,446 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 491,773 are residents. There have been 7,526 deaths and 27,952 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 247 more deaths since Sunday and an additional 586 people requiring hospital care.