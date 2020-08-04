type here...
Home News

16 more tri-county residents succumb to deadly COVID-19 virus

Larry D. Croom

Sixteen more local residents have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus as the tri-county area experienced one of its most deadly days since the pandemic broke out in March.

Twelve of the victims lived in Marion County, while three resided in Sumter County and one was from Lake County. They were described Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 89-year-old Marion County man who tested positive May 4, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;
  • 62-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 6, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 69-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 9, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 68-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 19, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 78-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 22, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 82-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 24, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 79-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 27, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 86-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 27, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 70-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 28, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 79-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 30, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 75-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 3, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 77-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 3, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient,
  • 36-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 22, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 83-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 26 and hadn’t traveled recently;
  • 74-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 30 and hadn’t traveled recently; and
  • 66-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 22.

Forty-five new cases also were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages up nine for a total of 430;
  • Leesburg up 15 for a total of 735;
  • Belleview up six for a total of 196;
  • Wildwood up five for a total of 185;
  • Summerfield up five for a total of 227;
  • Fruitland Park up three for a total of 87; and
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 175.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 11,366 cases – an increase of 230 from Monday to Tuesday – among 4,768 men, 6,440 women, 53 non-residents and 105 people listed as unknown. There have been 166 deaths and 847 people hospitalized.

Sumter County now has 1,163 cases – an increase of 21 in a 24-hour period – among 613 men, 538 women, eight non-residents and four people listed as unknown. There have been 38 deaths and 165 people treated in area hospitals.

Bushnell is reporting 213 cases – 128 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 25 staff members. Others have been identified in Oxford (76), Lake Panasoffkee (60), Webster (57), Coleman (43), Center Hill (36), Lady Lake portion of the county (26) and Sumterville (20). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 420 cases among 335 inmates and 85 staff members.

Marion County continues to lead the tri-county area with 5,434 cases – an increase of 148 in 24 hours – among 1,956 men, 3,444 women, 14 non-residents and 20 people listed as unknown. There have been 76 deaths and 431 people hospitalized.

A whopping 79.4 percent of the cases in Marion County – 4,316 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an overnight increase of 121. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (161), Citra (73), Silver Springs (68), Reddick (67), Ocklawaha (51), Anthony (29), Weirsdale (26), Fort McCoy (14), Orange Lake (8), Lowell (4), Sparr (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Fairfield (1), Morriston (1), Salt Springs (1), Williston (1) and McIntosh (1). A total of 906 cases have been reported among inmates (857) and staff members (49) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

Lake County now has 4,769 cases – an increase of 61. Those are comprised of 2,199 men, 2,458 women, 31 non-residents and 81 people listed as unknown. There have been 52 deaths and 251 people have required some form of hospital care.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,181 cases – an increase of 10 overnight. Leesburg also added 15 cases for a total of 735. Others have been identified in Tavares (585), Eustis (403), Groveland (346), Mount Dora (321), Lady Lake (175), Mascotte (165), Minneola (133), Sorrento (126), Umatilla (95), Fruitland Park (87), Montverde (80), Grand Island (48), Howey-in-the-Hills (33), Astatula (32), Yalaha (25), Astor (23), Altoona (18), Paisley (16), Okahumpka (12), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

All told, Florida is reporting 497,330 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,446 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 491,773 are residents. There have been 7,526 deaths and 27,952 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 247 more deaths since Sunday and an additional 586 people requiring hospital care.

Related Articles

Crime

Bagger at Publix at Colony arrested on warrant charging him with stalking

A bagger at the Publix grocery store at Colony Plaza has been arrested on a warrant charging him with stalking.
Read more
News

Three Sumter County residents among latest local COVID-19 fatalities

Three Sumter County residents are among the six latest local victims of COVID-19.
Read more
News

Florida shows 737% increase in COVID-19 cases since DeSantis reopened state

In the two months since Gov. Ron DeSantis greenlighted Phase Two of his plan to reopen Florida, the Sunshine State has seen a whopping 737 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Read more
Crime

Shoplifting suspect at Wal-Mart says ‘a lot of people get away with it’

A shoplifting suspect at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages said he attempted to steal nearly $1,000 worth of DVDs because “a lot of people get away with it.”
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after allegedly leaving lady friend with cracked nail

A Villager was arrested after allegedly leaving his lady friend with a swollen finger and cracked nail after an altercation over money transfers.
Read more
News

Ten percent of children tested in local area suffering from COVID-19 virus

Ten percent of the juveniles who have been tested in the tri-county area have been identified with the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

Homeowners may have to remove improvements in CDD 4

Homeowners may have to remove improvements to their property as a result of a special meeting this week of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Bagger at Publix at Colony arrested on warrant charging him with stalking

A bagger at the Publix grocery store at Colony Plaza has been arrested on a warrant charging him with stalking.
Read more
News

Three Sumter County residents among latest local COVID-19 fatalities

Three Sumter County residents are among the six latest local victims of COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Black-Crowned Night Heron In The Village Of Collier

Check out this black-crowned night heron in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Mother Osprey Shares Affection With Her Offspring

This mother osprey was sharing affection with one of her offspring. Thanks to Kirk Freundt for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Large Alligator At Belle Glade Country Club

Check out this large alligator spotted at Belle Glade Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Taking a knee

A Village of Fenney resident who was a paratrooper in Vietnam offers his thoughts on taking a knee. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Bagger at Publix at Colony arrested on warrant charging him with stalking

A bagger at the Publix grocery store at Colony Plaza has been arrested on a warrant charging him with stalking.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Al Butler is no conservative and neither are any of the incumbents

Villager Gary Search, a candidate for Sumter County Commission, takes on his opponent and false claims about the 25.5 percent tax increase.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

16 more tri-county residents succumb to deadly COVID-19 virus

Sixteen more local residents have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus as the tri-county area experienced one of its most deadly days since the pandemic broke out in March.
Read more
Crime

Bagger at Publix at Colony arrested on warrant charging him with stalking

A bagger at the Publix grocery store at Colony Plaza has been arrested on a warrant charging him with stalking.
Read more
News

Three Sumter County residents among latest local COVID-19 fatalities

Three Sumter County residents are among the six latest local victims of COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Taking a knee

A Village of Fenney resident who was a paratrooper in Vietnam offers his thoughts on taking a knee. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

ER at The Villages hospital

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tells of unpleasant experiences at the ER at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Future plans for the Hacienda Hills Country Club?

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages may be spelling out big plans for the southern end of The Villages, but what about Hacienda Hills Country Club?
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Bagger at Publix at Colony arrested on warrant charging him with stalking

A bagger at the Publix grocery store at Colony Plaza has been arrested on a warrant charging him with stalking.
Read more
Crime

Shoplifting suspect at Wal-Mart says ‘a lot of people get away with it’

A shoplifting suspect at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages said he attempted to steal nearly $1,000 worth of DVDs because “a lot of people get away with it.”
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after allegedly leaving lady friend with cracked nail

A Villager was arrested after allegedly leaving his lady friend with a swollen finger and cracked nail after an altercation over money transfers.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,993FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,569FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
89.1 ° F
90 °
87.8 °
70 %
0.9mph
1 %
Tue
94 °
Wed
94 °
Thu
95 °
Fri
94 °
Sat
96 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment