92,000-plus COVID-19 cases reported in and around tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

More than 92,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the tri-county area and the counties that surround it.

As of Monday, 81,153 cases had been identified in Alachua, Putnam, Volusia, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus and Levy counties. Those 11 counties, which border either Sumter, Lake or Marion counties, also were reporting 1,002 deaths and 4,538 people requiring some form of hospital care.

The tri-county area reported 11,136 cases on Monday. That showed an overnight increase of 171 cases. Overall, those cases were divided among 4,675 men, 6,307 women, 53 non-residents and 101 people listed as unknown. There have been 150 deaths and 810 people have been hospitalized.

A breakdown of the tri-county area and the counties that form a ring around it, along with the number of cases, death and hospitalizations, includes:

  • Sumter County (1,142 cases, 35 deaths and 159 people hospitalized);
  • Lake County (4,708 cases, 51 deaths and 239 people hospitalized);
  • Marion County (5,286 cases, 64 deaths and 412 people hospitalized);
  • Alachua County (3,749 cases, 23 deaths and 159 hospitalized);
  • Putnam County (1,379 cases, 19 deaths and 151 hospitalized);
  • Volusia County (7,149 cases, 116 deaths and 533 people hospitalized);
  • Seminole County (6,687 cases, 88 deaths and 413 people hospitalized);
  • Orange County (29,927 cases, 239 deaths and 897 people hospitalized);
  • Osceola County (8,894 cases, 81 deaths and 368 people hospitalized);
  • Polk County (13,137 cases, 271 deaths and 1,143 people hospitalized);
  • Pasco County (6,548 cases, 99 deaths and 494 people hospitalized);
  • Hernando County (1,766 cases, 33 deaths and 226 people hospitalized);
  • Citrus County (1,299 cases, 30 deaths and 121 people hospitalized); and
  • Levy County (618 cases, 3 deaths and 33 people hospitalized).

