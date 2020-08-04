92,000-plus COVID-19 cases reported in and around tri-county area

More than 92,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the tri-county area and the counties that surround it.

As of Monday, 81,153 cases had been identified in Alachua, Putnam, Volusia, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus and Levy counties. Those 11 counties, which border either Sumter, Lake or Marion counties, also were reporting 1,002 deaths and 4,538 people requiring some form of hospital care.

The tri-county area reported 11,136 cases on Monday. That showed an overnight increase of 171 cases. Overall, those cases were divided among 4,675 men, 6,307 women, 53 non-residents and 101 people listed as unknown. There have been 150 deaths and 810 people have been hospitalized.

A breakdown of the tri-county area and the counties that form a ring around it, along with the number of cases, death and hospitalizations, includes: