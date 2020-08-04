Barbara Jean Cocco, formerly of The Villages, passed away quietly in Sarasota, FL after a long illness on July 23, 2020.

She was born August 9, 1942 in Neptune, NJ to Niles and Doris Cole. She grew up in Avon with her parents and sisters, Phyllis and Pam. They were members of the First Baptist Church in Avon, and Barb attended grammar school in Avon followed by High School in Asbury Park, NJ. Throughout her life, she excelled in many sports including bowling, golf, softball, water and snow-skiing. She was one of 8 founding members of the Schussboomers ski club in 1967-68. The club now boasts more than 200 members. She worked many years for the US Army at Fort Monmouth, NJ before leaving to raise a family.

She was married to her husband, Nicola (Nick) Cocco on May 18, 1974 and they celebrated 46 years of marriage this year. During that time, they raised two sons and travelled extensively for enjoyment. She continued her love of the outdoors and continued snow-skiing for much of her life. Her sons, Dr James Robert Cocco of Sarasota, FL and David Niles Cocco of Apollo Beach, FL grew up playing sports, traveling and learning to ski, all passions that Barbara shared.

Her son, James was married in 2004. He and his wife, Tara raised Barb’s grandsons Logan and Blake Cocco, who were very close to their ‘Nana’ throughout their lives. David and his fiancé, Kristen Pieper have also raised two boys, Conor and Ryan, who also held a special place in Barbara’s heart.

Barbara and Nick raised their family for 25 years in Marlboro, NJ before moving first to Lakewood, NJ then The Villages, FL in 2008. There, they embraced their active lives, playing golf, traveling and visiting friends new and old. They enjoyed travel to Europe and Mexico, and cruising to Alaska, Bermuda and the Caribbean. Despite always being remembered as a quiet, gentle person, she always made friends wherever she went.

Barb is survived by her husband Nick, her two sons, her sister Pam, her niece Val, and her dear friend Judy.

A quiet service will be held with her family at Sarasota National Cemetery on August 5th at 10AM followed at a later date by a celebration of life when her family and friends can safely attend.