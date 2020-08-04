CDD 7 supervisor abruptly resigns citing upcoming 9-11 anniversary

A Community Development District 7 supervisor has abruptly resigned from the board citing the upcoming 9-11 anniversary.

Ron Ruggeri, a retired air traffic controller, resigned Monday from the CDD 7 Board of Supervisors.

“As we approach the 19th anniversary of 9/11, an incident I was directly involved in and relived, along with the current COVID-19 crisis, it makes me pause and rethink my family priorities. I feel at this stage of my life it is more important than ever to reduce my outside interests and refocus,” Ruggeri said in a resignation letter.

Ruggeri was reappointed last year to the CDD 7 board. He resigned from his CDD 7 supervisor seat in 2017 to care for his ailing parents and mother-in-law.

Last week, the CDD 7 board appointed Steve Lapp to a vacancy created earlier this year by the resignation of Mark Gallo, who has moved out of The Villages.