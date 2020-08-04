Earland (Bud) W. Tuttle, Jr. joined the angels on July 30.

He was born in Newport, Rhode Island on December 8, 1941 to Earland W. Tuttle, Sr and Helen Dai (Flynn). Bud moved to the Villages, FL from Massachusetts in 2016 with his wife Grace (Boutwell) Morse. While residing in the Villages, Bud enjoyed golfing and volunteering at the Wildwood Food Pantry. He truly enjoyed a relaxing game of golf with young people or those new to the game as he was a gentle and patient teacher. Prior to his retirement, he spent many years with Hewlett Packard as mechanical engineer in the medical equipment industry.

Bud is survived by his daughters, Laurie Ann Kinsella (Dan Hunt), Amy (Jim) Buck, Dina (Mario) Grasso and Amy Morse (Doug) Gath all of Massachusetts. His 11 grandchildren, Lindsay, Ariana, Jessica, Austin, Emily, Aidan, Kara, Mario III, David, Abby, and Harrison will greatly miss his company, sense of humor and his patient wisdom. The family is eagerly awaiting the September arrival of his first great granddaughter, Bria Grace. Bud shared a special bond with his grand nephew, Zachary Losardo.

Additional survivors include his brother, David (Diane) Tuttle, his sister, Dai (Patrick) Morehouse and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends like family and workmates. He was predeceased by his wife Donna (McKellar), sister Diane Marshman and brother Scott.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wildwood Food Pantry, 300 Mason Street, Wildwood, FL 34785.

Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, 3990 E. SR 44 Wildwood, FL 352-430-1449.