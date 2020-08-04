Freedom Pointe LPN arrested after dementia patient dies after fall

A licensed practical nurse was arrested after ignoring a patient who died after a fall at Freedom Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care in The Villages.

Gayle Gall, 71, was arrested by Marion County sheriff’s deputies Monday afternoon at her home in Spruce Creek South on a charge of neglect of an elderly or disabled adult.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were called July 18 to the facility at 1700 El Camino Real after staffers found a dead patient. The patient became unresponsive as a result of the fall.

Detectives discovered that Gall failed to render medical care to the patient following the fall. She also failed to document the incident.

“It was confirmed through interviews with staff that the patient became unresponsive after her falling incident, and Gayle Gall directed staff to place the patient to bed, with no medical care rendered after the falling incident. A physician was not notified following the patient’s fall nor was the patient’s family notified of the fall incident,” a detective wrote in the arrest report.

When Gall was interviewed by detectives, she admitted it was her responsibility to complete the required protocol following the patient’s fall.

Detectives found no previous formal complaints involving Gall in connection with her Florida nursing license. The sheriff’s office reported the incident to the Agency for Health Care Administration.

The Michigan native was booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,000 bond.