Incumbent commissioners spread ‘Fake News’

To the Editor:

Well it looks like the three incumbent Sumter County commissioners are now resorting to pure deceit and misinformation. Their ad in The Villages-News.com proclaims “Your Property Taxes Went Up 25%” with a stamp over it “Fake News.” I’m assuming they are trying to tell us that our taxes didn’t go up that much. Well mine went from $1,459 to $1,873, an increase of 28.4%

After this increase, they want to throw us some crumbs this year that may get us down close the the 25% they claim we never saw Apparently, they and county administration were “surprised” by increased revenue from Villages and commercial growth, things as predictable as summer rain. So along with deceit and betrayal, we can now add incompetence.

You have got to love the timing of the Developer’s recent announcement of wonderful things to come. You can bet we will see some very flowery ads and articles in the Daily Sun in the coming days proclaiming these wonderful things were made possible by our outstanding county commissioners, the ones who raise our taxes while giving the Developer a sweetheart deal on impact fees.

Do they really think we are foolish enough to re-elect them so they can betray us again when the Developer needs more mega-millions to grow their empire? Not likely.

Luke Courtemanche

Haciendas of Mission Hills