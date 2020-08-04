Jerry W. Miser, 76, passed away August 1, 2020. He was born July 23, 1944 in Gibson County, IN. He worked for the North Posey Indiana School System for 38 years and then in 2003 Jerry and his wife moved here from Wadesville, IN. He was a member of Village of Faith Baptist Church in Wildwood, FL.

He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Jerry loved traveling to the Lake of the Woods, Canada for his fishing trips, whether he was going with his family or his friends. He also truly enjoyed golfing with all his friends from his community and church.

He is survived by his wife, Linda L. Miser, son, Nathan Miser (Kati) of Ft. Myers, FL, daughter, Stacy Ater (Lou) of Evansville, IN, brothers, Norman Miser of The Villages, and Charles Miser of Knoxville, TN, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry’s name to Village of Faith Baptist Church, 8653 County Rd. 127 Wildwood, FL 34785.