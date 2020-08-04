type here...
Lady Lake commissioners to take second look at $14,000 salary study

Meta Minton

Lady Lake commissioners will take a second look at a $14,000 salary study that some have already dismissed as less than helpful.

The detailed compensation study originally was presented last month by Brad Brackins of Evergreen Solutions LLC.

You can see his Power Point presentation at this link:

Presentation to Town Commission – Compensation Study for the Town of Lady Lake

The town has 96 employees, 91 full-timers and five part-timers. This includes employees ranging from police to planners and from public works to librarians.

Commissioners agreed that the town offers attractive benefits including lower HMO plan premiums, more affordable dental insurance, a ROTH IRA plan and life insurance for retirees.

Some commissioners were miffed that the consultant compared Lady Lake salaries to other government salaries in Florida.

Commissioner Tony Holden said it would be more appropriate to measure town employees’ salaries against salaries offered in the local business market. Holden said the salary study is “out of whack” with the local business climate.

“It was not the least bit helpful,” Commissioner Dan Vincent said of the salary study.

However, Commissioner Ruth Kussard urged her fellow commissioners to engage in a discussion of the study, if for no other reason but than to make the most of their $14,000 investment.

“We spent the money to have this study, the least we can do is sit down and discuss it,” Kussard said.

The salary study will be put onto a future commission agenda.

