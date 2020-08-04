On-again-off-again boyfriend jailed after attack sends woman to hospital

An on-again-off-again boyfriend was jailed after an attack sent a woman to UF Health The Villages Hospital.

Multiple witnesses said 40-year-old Thomas Moss on Friday night shoved the woman to the ground in the 200 block of Morningside Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He “body slammed” her into a concrete drainage ditch on the side of the roadway, the report said. She responded by pepper spraying Moss. He was arrested at his home at 813 Skyline Drive.

She was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the altercation.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $20,000.

He had been arrested twice February for trespassing.The Mississippi native was also arrested in October after a brawl at the trailer on Summit Street. Moss had been arrested this past August after an alleged attack on his girlfriend.