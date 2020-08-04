Red-light-running Lady Lake man nabbed on DUI charge in Belleview

A Lady Lake man was jailed early Sunday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s lieutenant reported seeing him run through a red light in Belleview at a high rate of speed.

The lieutenant stopped the gray Dodge Charger and made contact with the driver, 27-year-old Moises Garcia. The lieutenant reported that Garcia was showing several signs of impairment, a sheriff’s office report states.

A second deputy arrived and noted that Garcia’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. The deputy also reported smelling an odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from the vehicle and Garcia said he had taken a drink about two hours earlier, the report says.

Garcia struggled through field sobriety tests and provided breath samples that showed .139 and .144 blood alcohol content. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Garcia, who lives at 1104 Westend St. in Lady Lake, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released early Sunday afternoon on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.