Red-light-running Lady Lake man nabbed on DUI charge in Belleview

Larry D. Croom

Moises Garcia

A Lady Lake man was jailed early Sunday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s lieutenant reported seeing him run through a red light in Belleview at a high rate of speed.

The lieutenant stopped the gray Dodge Charger and made contact with the driver, 27-year-old Moises Garcia. The lieutenant reported that Garcia was showing several signs of impairment, a sheriff’s office report states.

A second deputy arrived and noted that Garcia’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. The deputy also reported smelling an odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from the vehicle and Garcia said he had taken a drink about two hours earlier, the report says.

Garcia struggled through field sobriety tests and provided breath samples that showed .139 and .144 blood alcohol content. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Garcia, who lives at 1104 Westend St. in Lady Lake, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released early Sunday afternoon on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
News

16 more tri-county residents succumb to deadly COVID-19 virus

Sixteen more local residents have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus as the tri-county area experienced one of its most deadly days since the pandemic broke out in March.
Crime

Bagger at Publix at Colony arrested on warrant charging him with stalking

A bagger at the Publix grocery store at Colony Plaza has been arrested on a warrant charging him with stalking.
News

Three Sumter County residents among latest local COVID-19 fatalities

Three Sumter County residents are among the six latest local victims of COVID-19.
News

Florida shows 737% increase in COVID-19 cases since DeSantis reopened state

In the two months since Gov. Ron DeSantis greenlighted Phase Two of his plan to reopen Florida, the Sunshine State has seen a whopping 737 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Crime

Shoplifting suspect at Wal-Mart says ‘a lot of people get away with it’

A shoplifting suspect at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages said he attempted to steal nearly $1,000 worth of DVDs because “a lot of people get away with it.”
Crime

Villager arrested after allegedly leaving lady friend with cracked nail

A Villager was arrested after allegedly leaving his lady friend with a swollen finger and cracked nail after an altercation over money transfers.
News

16 more tri-county residents succumb to deadly COVID-19 virus

Sixteen more local residents have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus as the tri-county area experienced one of its most deadly days since the pandemic broke out in March.
Crime

Bagger at Publix at Colony arrested on warrant charging him with stalking

A bagger at the Publix grocery store at Colony Plaza has been arrested on a warrant charging him with stalking.
Juvenile Tricolored Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile tricolored heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Black-Crowned Night Heron In The Village Of Collier

Check out this black-crowned night heron in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Mother Osprey Shares Affection With Her Offspring

This mother osprey was sharing affection with one of her offspring. Thanks to Kirk Freundt for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
America can’t achieve great things with this government

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, contends our country can’t achieve great things with the government we have in place.
Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
When we stop Americans from working we have a responsibility to act

Congressman Daniel Webster, writing in his weekly message, explains his votes on recent relief measures and contends that when government stops hardworking Americans from working, we have a responsibility to act.
America can’t achieve great things with this government

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, contends our country can’t achieve great things with the government we have in place.
Incumbent commissioners spread ‘Fake News’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills resident says the incumbent Sumter commissioners obviously think the voters are fools.
We need to abolish nuclear weapons

Villagers offer a warning about the dangers of nuclear weapons.
