type here...
Home News

Second inmate dies of COVID-19 at federal prison in Coleman

Larry D. Croom

A second inmate has died of COVID-19 at the federal prison in Coleman, where 419 cases of the deadly virus have now been identified.

The breakdown includes 331 inmates and 88 staff members. The overall number marks an increase of 47 cases in a little more than a week, when 297 inmates and 75 staff members were identified with the virus.

The majority of the Coronavirus cases – 203 – have been reported in the low-security wing of the massive complex. Of those, 182 are inmates and 21 are staff members. Four inmates and two staff members also are listed as recovered on a Federal Bureau of Prisons report.

Another 151 cases have been reported in the medium-security wing. Those include 121 inmates and 30 staff members. Of those, 27 inmates have recovered from the virus.

Sixty-five cases also have been reported in the high-security wings among 28 inmates and 37 staff members. As of Friday, two inmates and four staff members had recovered from the illness.

Overall, the Federal Bureau of Prisons houses 142,206 inmates in facilities across the United States and has a staff of about 36,000. As of Friday, 2,017 prisoners and 542 staff members had confirmed positive test results for COVID-19.

All told, 8,663 federal inmates and 720 staff members have recovered from the Coronavirus. But 108 inmates and one staff member have died as a result of the illness.

The Coleman prison complex sits on about 1,600 acres and as of 2010 was the largest correctional facility operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The inmates at the facility, on average, serve sentences of about 10 years.

Over the years, the prison has housed a variety of high-profile inmates. Convicted pedophile Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University team doctor, was moved there in August 2018 after allegedly being attacked in an Arizona prison. Somalia pirate Gabul Abdullah Ali and al-Qaeda sympathizer Amine El Khalifi also were believed to have served time there. And the late James “Whitey” Bulger, the famed Boston crime boss, was moved there in late 2014.

This past April, former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown was released from the facility after completing less than half of her 60-month sentence for corruption and fraud charges. The 73-year Brown is serving the remainder of her sentence under home confinement. She suffers from high blood pressure, sleep apnea, low estrogen and acid reflux and was released because of concerns surrounding the Coronavirus.

Related Articles

News

Sumter County offering appointments for COVID-19 virus testing

The Sumter County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 virus testing is available at the health department. We'll tell you how to get an appointment.
Read more
News

CDD 7 supervisor abruptly resigns citing upcoming 9-11 anniversary

A Community Development District 7 supervisor has abruptly resigned from the board citing the upcoming 9-11 anniversary.
Read more
News

Lady Lake commissioners to take second look at $14,000 salary study

Lady Lake commissioners will take a second look at a $14,000 salary study that some have already dismissed as less than helpful.
Read more
Crime

On-again-off-again boyfriend jailed after attack sends woman to hospital

An on-again-off-again boyfriend was jailed after an attack sent a woman to UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Crime

Red-light-running Lady Lake man nabbed on DUI charge in Belleview

A Lady Lake man was jailed early Sunday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s lieutenant reported seeing him run through a red light in Belleview at a high rate of speed.
Read more
Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
News

16 more tri-county residents succumb to deadly COVID-19 virus

Sixteen more local residents have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus as the tri-county area experienced one of its most deadly days since the pandemic broke out in March.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Second inmate dies of COVID-19 at federal prison in Coleman

A second inmate has died of COVID-19 at the federal prison in Coleman, where 419 cases of the deadly virus have now been identified.
Read more
News

CDD 7 supervisor abruptly resigns citing upcoming 9-11 anniversary

A Community Development District 7 supervisor has abruptly resigned from the board citing the upcoming 9-11 anniversary.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Juvenile Tricolored Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile tricolored heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Black-Crowned Night Heron In The Village Of Collier

Check out this black-crowned night heron in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Mother Osprey Shares Affection With Her Offspring

This mother osprey was sharing affection with one of her offspring. Thanks to Kirk Freundt for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

America can’t achieve great things with this government

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, contends our country can’t achieve great things with the government we have in place.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

On-again-off-again boyfriend jailed after attack sends woman to hospital

An on-again-off-again boyfriend was jailed after an attack sent a woman to UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

When we stop Americans from working we have a responsibility to act

Congressman Daniel Webster, writing in his weekly message, explains his votes on recent relief measures and contends that when government stops hardworking Americans from working, we have a responsibility to act.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Sumter County offering appointments for COVID-19 virus testing

The Sumter County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 virus testing is available at the health department. We'll tell you how to get an appointment.
Read more
News

Second inmate dies of COVID-19 at federal prison in Coleman

A second inmate has died of COVID-19 at the federal prison in Coleman, where 419 cases of the deadly virus have now been identified.
Read more
News

CDD 7 supervisor abruptly resigns citing upcoming 9-11 anniversary

A Community Development District 7 supervisor has abruptly resigned from the board citing the upcoming 9-11 anniversary.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

America can’t achieve great things with this government

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, contends our country can’t achieve great things with the government we have in place.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Incumbent commissioners spread ‘Fake News’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills resident says the incumbent Sumter commissioners obviously think the voters are fools.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We need to abolish nuclear weapons

Villagers offer a warning about the dangers of nuclear weapons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

On-again-off-again boyfriend jailed after attack sends woman to hospital

An on-again-off-again boyfriend was jailed after an attack sent a woman to UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Crime

Red-light-running Lady Lake man nabbed on DUI charge in Belleview

A Lady Lake man was jailed early Sunday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s lieutenant reported seeing him run through a red light in Belleview at a high rate of speed.
Read more
Crime

Bagger at Publix at Colony arrested on warrant charging him with stalking

A bagger at the Publix grocery store at Colony Plaza has been arrested on a warrant charging him with stalking.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,997FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,570FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
93.7 ° F
95 °
93 °
53 %
1.9mph
1 %
Wed
94 °
Thu
95 °
Fri
95 °
Sat
94 °
Sun
87 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment