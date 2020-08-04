type here...
Home News

Sumter County offering appointments for COVID-19 virus testing

Staff Report

The Sumter County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 virus testing is available at the health department.

Interested community members can call (352) 569-3102 to make an appointment for testing. No COVID-19 symptoms are required to be tested. This testing is performed curbside, so the individual being tested never has to leave their vehicle. Photo identification is required. No insurance is necessary, and the test is free.

This testing detects the COVID-19 virus to diagnose active infections through a nasal swab that is inserted by a medical professional.

COVID-19 antibody testing is not currently being offered by the county health department. If you would like to be tested for the virus, call (352) 569-3102 to be connected to the scheduling team. Appointments are required to be tested.

For more information, call (352) 569-3102 or email AskSumter@FLHealth.gov.

 

Related Articles

Crime

Villager who runs investment firm named in emergency action filed by SEC

A Villager who runs an investment firm has been named as a defendant in an emergency action filed last week by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Read more
Crime

Freedom Pointe LPN arrested after dementia patient dies after fall

A licensed practical nurse was arrested after ignoring a patient who died after a fall at Freedom Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care in The Villages.
Read more
News

92,000-plus COVID-19 cases reported in and around tri-county area

More than 92,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the tri-county area and the counties that surround it.
Read more
News

Second inmate dies of COVID-19 at federal prison in Coleman

A second inmate has died of COVID-19 at the federal prison in Coleman, where 419 cases of the deadly virus have now been identified.
Read more
News

CDD 7 supervisor abruptly resigns citing upcoming 9-11 anniversary

A Community Development District 7 supervisor has abruptly resigned from the board citing the upcoming 9-11 anniversary.
Read more
News

Lady Lake commissioners to take second look at $14,000 salary study

Lady Lake commissioners will take a second look at a $14,000 salary study that some have already dismissed as less than helpful.
Read more
Crime

On-again-off-again boyfriend jailed after attack sends woman to hospital

An on-again-off-again boyfriend was jailed after an attack sent a woman to UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Freedom Pointe LPN arrested after dementia patient dies after fall

A licensed practical nurse was arrested after ignoring a patient who died after a fall at Freedom Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care in The Villages.
Read more
News

92,000-plus COVID-19 cases reported in and around tri-county area

More than 92,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the tri-county area and the counties that surround it.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Juvenile Tricolored Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile tricolored heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Black-Crowned Night Heron In The Village Of Collier

Check out this black-crowned night heron in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Mother Osprey Shares Affection With Her Offspring

This mother osprey was sharing affection with one of her offspring. Thanks to Kirk Freundt for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

America can’t achieve great things with this government

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, contends our country can’t achieve great things with the government we have in place.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager who runs investment firm named in emergency action filed by SEC

A Villager who runs an investment firm has been named as a defendant in an emergency action filed last week by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

When we stop Americans from working we have a responsibility to act

Congressman Daniel Webster, writing in his weekly message, explains his votes on recent relief measures and contends that when government stops hardworking Americans from working, we have a responsibility to act.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager who runs investment firm named in emergency action filed by SEC

A Villager who runs an investment firm has been named as a defendant in an emergency action filed last week by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Read more
Crime

Freedom Pointe LPN arrested after dementia patient dies after fall

A licensed practical nurse was arrested after ignoring a patient who died after a fall at Freedom Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care in The Villages.
Read more
News

92,000-plus COVID-19 cases reported in and around tri-county area

More than 92,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the tri-county area and the counties that surround it.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

America can’t achieve great things with this government

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, contends our country can’t achieve great things with the government we have in place.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Incumbent commissioners spread ‘Fake News’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills resident says the incumbent Sumter commissioners obviously think the voters are fools.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We need to abolish nuclear weapons

Villagers offer a warning about the dangers of nuclear weapons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager who runs investment firm named in emergency action filed by SEC

A Villager who runs an investment firm has been named as a defendant in an emergency action filed last week by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Read more
Crime

Freedom Pointe LPN arrested after dementia patient dies after fall

A licensed practical nurse was arrested after ignoring a patient who died after a fall at Freedom Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

On-again-off-again boyfriend jailed after attack sends woman to hospital

An on-again-off-again boyfriend was jailed after an attack sent a woman to UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,997FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,570FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
93.7 ° F
95 °
93 °
53 %
1.9mph
1 %
Wed
94 °
Thu
95 °
Fri
95 °
Sat
94 °
Sun
87 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment