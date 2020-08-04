Sumter County offering appointments for COVID-19 virus testing

The Sumter County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 virus testing is available at the health department.

Interested community members can call (352) 569-3102 to make an appointment for testing. No COVID-19 symptoms are required to be tested. This testing is performed curbside, so the individual being tested never has to leave their vehicle. Photo identification is required. No insurance is necessary, and the test is free.

This testing detects the COVID-19 virus to diagnose active infections through a nasal swab that is inserted by a medical professional.

COVID-19 antibody testing is not currently being offered by the county health department. If you would like to be tested for the virus, call (352) 569-3102 to be connected to the scheduling team. Appointments are required to be tested.

For more information, call (352) 569-3102 or email AskSumter@FLHealth.gov.