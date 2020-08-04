type here...
Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Meta Minton

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.

The sign is up and there appears to be bustling activity inside the new store located in the retail developmen at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Fennell Boulevard. Lady Lake Commons is already home to Miller’s Ale House and a Goodwill Superstore.

Total Wine & More at Lady Lake Commons.

Total Wine is the country’s largest independent retailer of fine wine, beer and spirits.

The typical Total Wine store carries more than 8,000 different wines from every wine-producing region in the world. But stores are not limited to wine and also carry more than 2,500 beers, from America‘s most popular brands to hard-to-find microbrews and imports, and more than 3,000 different spirits.

There are more than 200 Total Wine stores in 25 states across the nation.

Total Wine & More is a large, family-owned, privately held and founded by brothers David and Robert Trone. The company is headquartered in North Bethesda, Md.

In the age of the Coronavirus, Total Wine offers free delivery on orders of more than $99. Wine lovers can shop online and get delivery the same day. Customers can also shop online and pick up at the store with “contactless curbside pickup” offered.

An opening date has not been announced.

Lady Lake Commons had a place for healthy grocer Earth Fare in a prominent place at the development, but Earth Fare announced earlier this year it was closing. Lady Lake Commons is being developed by the Benchmark Group which brought in Best Buy, Sam’s Club, SteinMart and Kohl’s, as well as restaurants such as Longhorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse.

