When we stop Americans from working we have a responsibility to act

Last week, Gov. DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to waive state work search, work registration and waiting week requirements through Sept. 5. These are typically required when applying for state re-employment benefits.

The federal additional assistance program finished on Friday. There have been discussions of a tailored extension that will help those still out of work, while not hurting businesses who are reopening and can’t find workers. Unfortunately, Democrats in the House and Senate have rejected proposals to pass legislation specifically addressing this issue.

They advocate for a much larger spending bill, such as the bill House Democrats passed earlier this summer. Senate Republicans released a bill on Monday, but it included items not related to COVID relief as well. Both of these proposals are concerning to me.

I’m a fiscal conservative and pledged to my constituents to work to stop the spigot of spending. I voted for the relief bills earlier this year because we were at war with a silent enemy. We needed to take actions that would slow the spread, while we ramped up healthcare capacity. When government stops hardworking Americans from working, we have a responsibility to act. However, we have built healthcare capacity and now, have different therapies that doctors are using with success. I believe in the ingenuity of the American people to return to work and school, while still protecting themselves and our most vulnerable from this virus. We cannot afford to spend taxpayers’ dollars on programs and projects that have nothing to do with the Coronavirus and we shouldn’t keep programs that were intended to bridge gaps going into perpetuity. That’s the Washington way and it does more harm than good for Americans. Negotiations continue and as always, I will be closely reviewing whatever is ultimately brought up for a vote.

DeSantis Extends Moratorium on Foreclosures and Evictions

Gov. DeSantis also announced that he had extended his executive order that prevents foreclosure and evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Order 20-94, issued on April 2nd was signed to provide relief to those experiencing hardship due to the coronavirus. The executive order is now in effect through Sept. 1.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.