9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Florida tops half a million cases

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida topped the 500,000 mark in cases of the deadly virus.

Two of the latest victims lived in Sumter County and seven were residents of Lake County. The Florida Department of Health didn’t provide specific information about the communities they lived in. But they were identified as:

95-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 25, hadn’t traveled recent nor been in contact with anyone else suffering from the virus;

79-year-old Sumter man who tested positive July 31, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

63-year-old Lake County man who tested positive June 21;

74-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 22;

80-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 24 and hadn’t traveled recently;

90-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 26;

67-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 29;

91-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 29; and

80-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 30.

The increase in cases in and around The Villages slowed considerably on Wednesday, with only 21 new patients being reported. They were identified in:

The Villages up five for a total of 435;

Summerfield up six for a total of 227;

Belleview up six for a total of 196;

Wildwood up two for a total of 185; and

Lady Lake up two for a total of 177.

The tri-county area is now reporting 11,517 cases – an increase of 157 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 4,826 men, 6,529 women, 51 non-residents and 111 people listed as unknown. There have been 175 deaths and 888 people hospitalized.

Sumter County now has 1,180 cases – an increase of 17 in a 24-hour period – among 619 men, 549 women, eight non-residents and four people listed as unknown. There have been 40 deaths and 171 people hospitalized.

Bushnell is reporting 217 cases – 128 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 25 staff members. Others have been identified in Oxford (76), Lake Panasoffkee (62), Webster (57), Coleman (45), Center Hill (36), Lady Lake portion of the county (26) and Sumterville (20). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 419 cases among 331 inmates and 88 staff members.

Lake County now has 4,794 cases – an increase of 25 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 2,208 men, 2,472 women, 29 non-residents and 85 people listed as unknown. There have been 59 deaths and 259 people treated in area hospitals.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,181 cases – an increase of seven overnight. Others have been reported in Leesburg (734), Tavares (584), Eustis (405), Groveland (348), Mount Dora (325), Mascotte (168), Minneola (137), Sorrento (127), Umatilla (96), Fruitland Park (87), Montverde (80), Grand Island (49), Howey-in-the-Hills (34), Astatula (32), Yalaha (25), Astor (23), Altoona (18), Paisley (16), Okahumpka (12), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to lead the local area with 5,543 cases – an increase of 109 overnight – among 1,999 men, 3,508 women, 14 non-residents and 22 people listed as unknown. There have been 76 deaths and 458 people requiring some form of hospital care.

Ocala continues to pace Marion County with 4,396 cases – an increase of 80. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (165), Citra (75), Silver Springs (70), Reddick (67), Ocklawaha (52), Anthony (30), Weirsdale (29), Fort McCoy (15), Orange Lake (8), Lowell (4), Sparr (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Fairfield (1), Morriston (1), Salt Springs (1), Williston (1) and McIntosh (1). A total of 906 cases have been reported among inmates (857) and staff members (49) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 502,739 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,409 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 497,181 are residents. There have been 7,751 deaths and 28,573 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 225 more deaths since Tuesday and an additional 621 people requiring hospital care.