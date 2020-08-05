type here...
Home News

9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Florida tops half a million cases

Larry D. Croom

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida topped the 500,000 mark in cases of the deadly virus.

Two of the latest victims lived in Sumter County and seven were residents of Lake County. The Florida Department of Health didn’t provide specific information about the communities they lived in. But they were identified as:

  • 95-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 25, hadn’t traveled recent nor been in contact with anyone else suffering from the virus;
  • 79-year-old Sumter man who tested positive July 31, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 63-year-old Lake County man who tested positive June 21;
  • 74-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 22;
  • 80-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 24 and hadn’t traveled recently;
  • 90-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 26;
  • 67-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 29;
  • 91-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 29; and
  • 80-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 30.

The increase in cases in and around The Villages slowed considerably on Wednesday, with only 21 new patients being reported. They were identified in:

  • The Villages up five for a total of 435;
  • Summerfield up six for a total of 227;
  • Belleview up six for a total of 196;
  • Wildwood up two for a total of 185; and
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 177.

The tri-county area is now reporting 11,517 cases – an increase of 157 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 4,826 men, 6,529 women, 51 non-residents and 111 people listed as unknown. There have been 175 deaths and 888 people hospitalized.

Sumter County now has 1,180 cases – an increase of 17 in a 24-hour period – among 619 men, 549 women, eight non-residents and four people listed as unknown. There have been 40 deaths and 171 people hospitalized.

Bushnell is reporting 217 cases – 128 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 25 staff members. Others have been identified in Oxford (76), Lake Panasoffkee (62), Webster (57), Coleman (45), Center Hill (36), Lady Lake portion of the county (26) and Sumterville (20). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 419 cases among 331 inmates and 88 staff members.

Lake County now has 4,794 cases – an increase of 25 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 2,208 men, 2,472 women, 29 non-residents and 85 people listed as unknown. There have been 59 deaths and 259 people treated in area hospitals.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,181 cases – an increase of seven overnight. Others have been reported in Leesburg (734), Tavares (584), Eustis (405), Groveland (348), Mount Dora (325), Mascotte (168), Minneola (137), Sorrento (127), Umatilla (96), Fruitland Park (87), Montverde (80), Grand Island (49), Howey-in-the-Hills (34), Astatula (32), Yalaha (25), Astor (23), Altoona (18), Paisley (16), Okahumpka (12), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to lead the local area with 5,543 cases – an increase of 109 overnight – among 1,999 men, 3,508 women, 14 non-residents and 22 people listed as unknown. There have been 76 deaths and 458 people requiring some form of hospital care.

Ocala continues to pace Marion County with 4,396 cases – an increase of 80. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (165), Citra (75), Silver Springs (70), Reddick (67), Ocklawaha (52), Anthony (30), Weirsdale (29), Fort McCoy (15), Orange Lake (8), Lowell (4), Sparr (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Fairfield (1), Morriston (1), Salt Springs (1), Williston (1) and McIntosh (1). A total of 906 cases have been reported among inmates (857) and staff members (49) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 502,739 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,409 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 497,181 are residents. There have been 7,751 deaths and 28,573 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 225 more deaths since Tuesday and an additional 621 people requiring hospital care.

Related Articles

News

Sumter County Health Department hiring in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Sumter County Health Department is hiring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've got details about the jobs and links through which applicants can apply for the positons.
Read more
News

Two executive golf courses will be closed next week in The Villages

Two executive golf courses will be closed next week. We've got details.
Read more
News

Sumter County school supply drive set next week in The Villages

A Sumter County school supply drive is set for next week in The Villages. We've got a list of what students need and where the items can be dropped off here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ couple arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Circle K

A “nervous” couple was arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at a Circle K on Main Street in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after attempting to give law enforcement false name

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after attempting to give law enforcement a false name during a traffic stop.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield habitual traffic offender jailed after fleeing from sheriff’s deputy

A Summerfield habitual traffic offender found himself behind bars Monday on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
Read more
Newsletter

Central Florida League teams gearing up for championship matchup

Two Central Florida League softball teams are gearing up for an action-packed championship game next week.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sumter County Health Department hiring in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Sumter County Health Department is hiring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've got details about the jobs and links through which applicants can apply for the positons.
Read more
News

Two executive golf courses will be closed next week in The Villages

Two executive golf courses will be closed next week. We've got details.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Baby Rabbit Hiding In Downspout

Check out this baby rabbit hiding in a downspout. Thanks to Kristine Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Tricolored Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile tricolored heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Black-Crowned Night Heron In The Village Of Collier

Check out this black-crowned night heron in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Gates a useless advertising tool for the Developer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues the gates are a useless advertising tool for the Developer that waste time, energy, and big time money. 
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Nervous’ couple arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Circle K

A “nervous” couple was arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at a Circle K on Main Street in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Developer’s newspaper won’t tell you truth about taxes

Villager Scott Fenstermaker, writing in an Opinion piece, contends the Developer's newspaper isn't about to tell you the truth about taxes paid by Sumter County residents.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Florida tops half a million cases

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida topped the 500,000 mark in cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Sumter County Health Department hiring in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Sumter County Health Department is hiring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've got details about the jobs and links through which applicants can apply for the positons.
Read more
News

Two executive golf courses will be closed next week in The Villages

Two executive golf courses will be closed next week. We've got details.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Gates a useless advertising tool for the Developer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues the gates are a useless advertising tool for the Developer that waste time, energy, and big time money. 
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Excellent care at UF Health The Villages Hospital

An Ocklawaha resident raves about treatment received for a parent at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sumter August Primary vote-by-mail deadline

A Villager offers advice on the Sumter August Primary vote-by-mail deadline. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Nervous’ couple arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Circle K

A “nervous” couple was arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at a Circle K on Main Street in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after attempting to give law enforcement false name

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after attempting to give law enforcement a false name during a traffic stop.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield habitual traffic offender jailed after fleeing from sheriff’s deputy

A Summerfield habitual traffic offender found himself behind bars Monday on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,007FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,574FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.5 ° F
91 °
82.4 °
74 %
5.8mph
1 %
Thu
93 °
Fri
95 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
95 °
Mon
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment