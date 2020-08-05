type here...
Anthony P. Panagrossi

Staff Report

Anthony Panagrossi

Anthony P. Panagrossi, 80, of The Villages, Florida and East Haven, Connecticut, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 2, 2020 after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Elizabeth A. Panagrossi and their three children Lisa M. Panagrossi (husband Dennis Cowe), Anthony J. Panagrossi, David M. Panagrossi, (wife Shannon Panagrossi) and three grandchildren, Erik Panagrossi, Sophie Panagrossi and Hanna Panagrossi. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Anthony was born in New Haven, CT to the late Anthony C. Panagrossi and Florence Panagrossi (Milone).  Anthony is preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline Panagrossi.

Anthony graduated in 1957 from East Haven High School.  He went on to earn his BS in Electrical Engineering from University of New Haven in 1962.  While in college he attended the Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island during the summer.  Upon graduation, he reported to the USS Essex and participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis.  From there, he finished his service at the Pacific Missile Range in Point Mugu, California as a Lieutenant.

He was an accomplished professional in the engineering field as having operated ACP Electric until his retirement.  He was a Chairman, a Board of Director and a Commissioner on many civic organizations.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a great golfer. Anthony was a devout Catholic and a loving husband and a devoted father to his children.  They were his life. “Fair winds and following seas to the gates of Heaven…” Anthony is now seated at the hands of God and is at peace.

A viewing will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 10 am-12 pm, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. There will be a limit of 10 people in the funeral home at one time and masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 pm, located at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E Co Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785. Burial at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven, CT will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Cornerstone Hospice, https://cornerstonehospice.org/, or The Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.

