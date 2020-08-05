Catherine Nirschl

Catherine (Cathy) Nirschl, 74, left us suddenly for heaven on August 2, 2020. She touched many people with her upbeat personality, compassion for others, and the way she lived life. She was always involved, kept busy and enjoyed people.

Cathy was born, raised, and lived most of her life in the Milwaukee area of Wisconsin. She was an avid Green Bay Packer and UW Badger fan.

After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed lake living and golf in the Green Lake area of Wisconsin. In 2006, they moved to The Villages in Florida to continue their active lifestyle.

Cathy enjoyed traveling, cooking, golfing, glass fusion, pottery, reading books, home decorating, participating in numerous clubs, and socializing with her many friends. She had a warm heart and always made everyone feel warm and special.

She loved all of her family very much. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jim; son, Chris (Julie); granddaughter, Jaycee; brothers John Singer (Judy) and Bobby Singer (Marilyn); sisters Rita Wittemann (Dick) and Barbara Kozeniecki (deceased John): deceased sisters Joyce Kasprzak (Bob) and Susie Czerniak (Kenny); numerous nieces and nephews: and many good friends and neighbors.

Celebration of her life will be held in Florida and Wisconsin when family and friends can safely attend.