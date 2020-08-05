Central Florida League teams gearing up for championship matchup

Two Central Florida League softball teams are gearing up for an action-packed championship game next week.

Team Koller will face Sammy Joe’s on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. at Everglades Softball Field #3. Those two teams earned the right to be in the championship game after winning their respective playoff games Paul Davis Restorations and Synergy Wealth.

The results of the league’s Week 2 semifinal tournament are posted below:

Team Koller 8, Paul Davis Restorations 6

Paul Davis Restorations 000 230 1-6

Team Koller 500 102 X-8

Winning pitcher: Jim Moyer. Losing pitcher: John Ashby.

2B: Paul Davis Restorations (Ashby). Team Killer (Kevin Saunders, John Ambrose, Howard Charney, Erick Fromhulzer, George Kennedy).

HR: Paul Davis Restorations (Wayne Heiman).

3 hits: Team Koller (Charney).

3 RBI: Team Koller (Fromhulzer).

Sammy Joe’s 17, Synergy Wealth 10

Synergy Wealth 511 010 2-10

Sammy Joe’s 325 205 X-17

Winning pitcher: Duane Miller. Losing pitcher: Tim Carroll.

2B: Synergy Wealth (Rick Duemler, Paul Christman, Jim White, Art Anton). Sammy Joe’s (Tony Whittaker 2, Bill Reed).

3B: Synergy Wealth (Christman). Sammy Joe’s (Mike Arnella).

4 hits: Synergy Wealth (Duemler). Sammy Joe’s: (Whittaker, Dan Linn, Arnella, Pat Kirk).

5 RBI: Sammy Joe’s (Arnella).

4 RBI: Synergy Wealth (Christman).