Driver arrested after attempting to give law enforcement false name

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after attempting to give law enforcement a false name during a traffic stop.

Angela Nicole Bell, 33, of Fruitland Park, was driving a silver Nissan with an inoperable taglight at 3:58 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 466 when she made a right turn onto County Road 201 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Bell initially provided a false name and date of birth. Once her true identity was determined, a check revealed Bell’s driver’s license has been suspended 11 times for failure to pay financial obligations between 2013 and 2018. In 2016, she was classified as a habitual offender. She was convicted in 2003, 2011 and 2015 for driving while license suspended.

Bell was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and giving false information to a law enforcement officer. She was issued a written warning for the inoperable taglight. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.