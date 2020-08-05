type here...
Excellent care at UF Health The Villages Hospital

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In reply to Sonta Henderson. I am so sorry you had such an experience. I, on the other hand can attest that if it hadn’t been for them, my father would have died on March 6, 2020. They were excellent. They knew exactly what to do to keep a 91-year-old man alive! (At least for a few more months.)
My father had numerous heart conditions and was at a nearby rehab that lied and treated him incorrectly causing him to almost die within a 37-hour period he was there.
I assure you, if it hadn’t been for UF Health The Villages Hospital, he would have died March 6!

Sila Rodriguez
Ocklawaha

 

