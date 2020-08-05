Gates a useless advertising tool for the Developer

To the Editor:
It was such a pleasure to enjoy a few days without the useless gates.
The gates are a useless advertising tool for the Developer that waste time, energy, and big time money. They are there so The Villages can advertise being a safe gated community.
Put in speed bumps to regulate the traffic and give time for the cameras to snap a picture. No more rolling down window to let hot air in and cold air out. No more stopping to push the germ-infested red button. No more paying people to read or sleep in the shacks. No more paying useless Community Watch to repair gate arms. Everyone knows we are not a gated community.
Quit wasting millions of dollars on this scam for the Developer’s advertising profit.
CM Black
Village of Belvedere