Kenneth Eugene Brown, 77, of Wildwood, went to be with the Lord Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Mr. Brown was born July 5, 1943 in Wildwood to Theodore Brown and Pauline (Phillips) Brown. He worked in many professions over the years which included being a Florida State Highway Patrol Trooper, Heating and Air Conditioning and a Commercial Insurance Agent. Ken was a member of the Village of Faith Church in Wildwood and the CIC (Commercial Insurance Council). He was an avid photographer and enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing, but most of all, he loved telling stories and sharing with others.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Laurel; children, Perry Brown (Troy) of Oklahoma, Todd Brown (Heide) of Oxford and Keri Keen (Bill) of Wildwood; brother-in-law, Mabry Williams; sister-in-law, Althea Brown; grandchildren, Jordan Brown, Ethan Brown, Taylor Brown, Corbin Brown, Madison Keen (Destiny), Christian Keen (Kaley) and Laurian Keen; great-grandchildren, Westin Keen and Waylon Keen. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Carolyn Williams and Al Brown.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Village of Faith Baptist Church, Building Fund, 8653 County Road 127, Wildwood, FL 34785. Donations may be given on-line at vofpeople.com. Please observe social distancing during the service in order to keep yourself and others safe.