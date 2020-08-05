Sumter August Primary vote-by-mail deadline

To the Editor:

If you are concerned about voting in-person at the polls due to COVID-19 concerns, you can easily vote-by-mail. However, the deadline for requesting a vote-by-mail ballot on-line at www.sumterelctions.org is 5:00 pm August 8. If you are a registered Republican, do not miss this opportunity for safely voting against the three incumbent Sumter County Commissioners who voted for the 2019 25.5% tax rate increase. Remember to vote for the EMS team, Estep, Miller, and Search.

If you receive a mail-in ballot, make sure you fill it out and mail it.

Bill Keen is the Sumter Supervisor of Elections. In the August 3 edition of the Daily Sun, it states, “Keen has already received about 37,400 requests for vote-by-mail ballots.” That number will increase as more voters request mail-in-ballots. Note that for the 2018 August primary, only 10,974 mail-in votes were cast. The math is 37400/10947=3.4; if all requests become votes, then that is a 240% increase in actual mail-in votes.

John Kastura

Village of Belvedere