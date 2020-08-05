Sumter County Health Department hiring in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The Sumter County Health Department is hiring for support positions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response. Selected candidates will serve an important role in a global public health organization and are expected to support Sumter-CHD in its mission to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts and its vision to be the Healthiest State in the Nation.

These positions are for employment for at least six months but will be subject to extension depending on funding.

Positions that are currently available include:

Medical Support Positions (RN/LPN)

Data Clerk & Call Center Staff

Emergency Preparedness Support

Position descriptions and pay information are available at the following weblink: https://tinyurl.com/Y5NKCFT8. Applicants are asked to review the position descriptions before applying.

Interested candidates can apply by emailing their resume to AskSumter@FLHealth.gov. Applicants should include the position for which they are applying for in the subject of the email.