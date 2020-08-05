type here...
Home News

Sumter County school supply drive set next week in The Villages

Staff Report

A Sumter County school supply drive is set for next week in The Villages.

School supplies will be collected from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

• Wednesday, Aug. 12 at the Lake Miona Recreation Center Picnic Pavilion

• Thursday, Aug. 13 at the Everglades Recreation Center Picnic Pavilion

• Friday, Aug. 14 at the Eisenhower Recreation Center Picnic Pavilion

School supplies are needed for students at Wildwood Elementary, Sumter PREP Academy, Wildwood Middle High School, South Sumter Middle School,  South Sumter High School, Lake Panasoffkee Elementary, Webster Elementary and Bushnell Elementary.

Supplies needed include pencils, erasers, spiral notebooks, sticky notes, highlighters, crayons, construction paper, index cards and computer cleaning wipes.

Monetary donations are appreciated and checks may be made out to Sumter Schools Enhancement Foundation and put School Supply Drive in the memo line.

For more information contact School Board member Sally Moss at (352) 445-4120 or sally.moss@sumter.k12.fl.us

Related Articles

News

The Villages resolves legal dispute with former sales representative

The Villages has resolved its disputes with a former sales representative and two other former staffers.
Read more
News

9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Florida tops half a million cases

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida topped the 500,000 mark in cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Sumter County Health Department hiring in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Sumter County Health Department is hiring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've got details about the jobs and links through which applicants can apply for the positons.
Read more
News

The Villages gains initial approval for family housing area in Wildwood

Family housing will be a major component of the Villages of Southern Oaks south of County Road 470. Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
News

Two executive golf courses will be closed next week in The Villages

Two executive golf courses will be closed next week. We've got details.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ couple arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Circle K

A “nervous” couple was arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at a Circle K on Main Street in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after attempting to give law enforcement false name

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after attempting to give law enforcement a false name during a traffic stop.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Florida tops half a million cases

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida topped the 500,000 mark in cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Sumter County Health Department hiring in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Sumter County Health Department is hiring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've got details about the jobs and links through which applicants can apply for the positons.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Baby Rabbit Hiding In Downspout

Check out this baby rabbit hiding in a downspout. Thanks to Kristine Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Tricolored Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile tricolored heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Black-Crowned Night Heron In The Village Of Collier

Check out this black-crowned night heron in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Gates a useless advertising tool for the Developer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues the gates are a useless advertising tool for the Developer that waste time, energy, and big time money. 
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Nervous’ couple arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Circle K

A “nervous” couple was arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at a Circle K on Main Street in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Developer’s newspaper won’t tell you truth about taxes

Villager Scott Fenstermaker, writing in an Opinion piece, contends the Developer's newspaper isn't about to tell you the truth about taxes paid by Sumter County residents.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

The Villages resolves legal dispute with former sales representative

The Villages has resolved its disputes with a former sales representative and two other former staffers.
Read more
News

9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Florida tops half a million cases

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida topped the 500,000 mark in cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Sumter County Health Department hiring in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Sumter County Health Department is hiring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've got details about the jobs and links through which applicants can apply for the positons.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Gates a useless advertising tool for the Developer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues the gates are a useless advertising tool for the Developer that waste time, energy, and big time money. 
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Excellent care at UF Health The Villages Hospital

An Ocklawaha resident raves about treatment received for a parent at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sumter August Primary vote-by-mail deadline

A Villager offers advice on the Sumter August Primary vote-by-mail deadline. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Nervous’ couple arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Circle K

A “nervous” couple was arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at a Circle K on Main Street in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after attempting to give law enforcement false name

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after attempting to give law enforcement a false name during a traffic stop.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield habitual traffic offender jailed after fleeing from sheriff’s deputy

A Summerfield habitual traffic offender found himself behind bars Monday on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,010FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,575FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.2 ° F
82.4 °
80 °
74 %
1.3mph
1 %
Thu
93 °
Fri
95 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
95 °
Mon
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment