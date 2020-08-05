The Villages resolves legal dispute with former sales representative

The Villages has resolved its disputes with a former sales representative and two other former staffers.

Jan Hickerson, Toni McChesney and Kathleen Roth have settled their legal dispute with Properties of The Villages, according to a document on file with the U.S. District Court in Ocala.

U.S. District Judge James S. Moody on Tuesday signed off on the order.

The three former Properties of The Villages representatives had been caught up in the ongoing legal battle between the powerful sales arm of The Villages and former superstars Chris Day and Jason Kranz, who went rogue last year and formed KD Premier Realty.

“The disputes between Properties of The Villages Inc. and Defendants Jan Hickerson, Toni McChesney and Kathleen Roth have been resolved, pending execution of settlement agreements,” the court document said.

The details were not part of the court document and it is highly likely it included non-disclosure agreements on all sides.

As a result, the legal action against Hickerson, McChesney and Roth has been dismissed.

Hickerson was first engaged as a salesperson by Properties of The Villages, effective Sept. 1, 2013. She

had executed her respective most recent Independent Contractor Agreement on or about June 27, 2018.

Effective Jan. 5, 2020, Hickerson transferred her real estate licenses from Properties of The Villages. Properties of The Villages had accused Hickerson of misappropriating two electronic spreadsheets containing information about customers, earlier court documents said.

She never worked for KD Premier Realty.

McChesney and Roth, were Day’s former assistants.