$45 million U.S. Hwy. 441 widening project will continue through 2023

A $45 million U.S. 441 widening project in Lady Lake will continue through 2023.

The Florida Department of Transportation is widening U.S. Hwy. 441 between Lake Ella Road and Avenida Central (at Griffin Avenue) in The Villages.

Both northbound and southbound U.S. Hwy. 441 will be expanded to three lanes in this 4.157 mile, three-year project.

A key aspect of the project will be the removal of the U.S. Hwy. 441 bridges over County Road 25. These will be replaced with a new at-grade intersection at that location.

There will be both daytime and nighttime lane closures.

Electronic message boards and other signage will be used to alert traffic to any upcoming closures. You can monitor lane closure information at FDOT’s Central Florida website: www.cflroads.com

Pedestrian access to sidewalks will be maintained as well as access to businesses and residences.

The contractor is Southland Construction, Inc.