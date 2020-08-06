type here...
Are we seeing an anti-American agenda?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Currently, two terms: “Systemic Racism” and “White Privilege,” are attributed in the media as the major cause for unrest and crime in black communities.
I contend that “White Patriotism” not “Privilege” was the engine that resulted in the abolishment of slavery (Amendment XIII, to the U.S. Constitution); the Citizenship of those born or naturalized in the U.S. (Amendment XIV); and the right of male citizens of the U.S to vote (Amendment XIV). These amendments were made possible at the cost of 396,222 (360,222 white and 36,000 black) patriots that served in the victorious United States forces. It seems to me that “Systemic Racism” is just another term dreamed up by leftist and anarchistic organizations to deliver their Anti-American agendas.

Joseph Dean
Village of Piedmont

 

