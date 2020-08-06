type here...
Armed Lady Lake man arrested in alleged road rage incident

Meta Minton

Byron Lanorris Masoline

An armed Lady Lake driver was arrested after an alleged road rage incident.

A man called 911 at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that the driver of a red Ford passenger car had been traveling on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg when the driver pointed a handgun at him during a road rage incident, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

Law enforcement officers caught up with the vehicle and ordered 26-year-old Byron Lanorris Masoline, a resident of the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, to get out of the car, put his hands up and get down on his knees. He was handcuffed and arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made near AdventHealth in Tavares with the assistance of the Tavares Police Department.

Masoline admitted he had pulled a 9mm handgun from his glovebox, but claimed the other man had been driving aggressively.

Maosline was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

