James Gilbert Couillard, III, 77, of Oxford passed away at home, Monday, August 3, 2020, surrounded by his family

Mr. Couillard was born December 6, 1942 in Eufaula, AL to James Gilbert Couillard and Eddie Ben (Coker) Couillard. He was of the Baptist faith and moved here in 1984. Jim was a General Contractor and Co-Owner of Dibarco Building Corporation in Wildwood. He was a past president of the Wildwood Rotary Club and member of the Wildwood Kiwanis Club. Jim was a gifted musician and loved playing his guitar and singing.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Diana; children, Angela M. Lipps, Cynthia Faye Couillard, Debbie Demar and Jimmy Couillard; 2 sisters, 2 brothers one of which is deceased, 4 grandchildren and many much-loved great-grandchildren.