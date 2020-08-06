type here...
Margaret Joan Parentin

Margaret Parentin

Margaret Joan (Spickard) Parentin, 88, of Lady Lake Florida, passed away on July 24, 2020 at the Villages Hospice House. She was born on July 24, 1932 in East St Louis, Illinois to Jim and Mary (Bryan) Spickard. She was a member of Northlake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake. Joan and her husband Jim were happy & proud residents of The Villages since 1992. Her loving husband Jim preceded her in death, Dec 7, 2012.

Joan is survived by two children: Mike (Jackie) Parentin, and Pam (Dave) Warfield. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Matt (Laurie), Debbie (Patrick), Jenny (Aaron), Carly, Molly, and Laury, and 2 great-grandchildren: Sutton and Riley. She has one surviving sister, Marilyn (Bill) Crawshaw of St Charles, Missouri. Joan had a very special friend, Jody Carpenter, who made it possible for Joan to live out her last years in the comfort of her own home.

A private memorial service will be held at Northlake Presbyterian church at a later date.

News

9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Florida tops half a million cases

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida topped the 500,000 mark in cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Sumter County Health Department hiring in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The Sumter County Health Department is hiring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've got details about the jobs and links through which applicants can apply for the positions.
Read more
News

The Villages resolves legal dispute with former sales representative

The Villages has resolved its disputes with a former sales representative and two other former staffers.
Read more
News

News

