Margaret Joan Parentin

Margaret Joan (Spickard) Parentin, 88, of Lady Lake Florida, passed away on July 24, 2020 at the Villages Hospice House. She was born on July 24, 1932 in East St Louis, Illinois to Jim and Mary (Bryan) Spickard. She was a member of Northlake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake. Joan and her husband Jim were happy & proud residents of The Villages since 1992. Her loving husband Jim preceded her in death, Dec 7, 2012.

Joan is survived by two children: Mike (Jackie) Parentin, and Pam (Dave) Warfield. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Matt (Laurie), Debbie (Patrick), Jenny (Aaron), Carly, Molly, and Laury, and 2 great-grandchildren: Sutton and Riley. She has one surviving sister, Marilyn (Bill) Crawshaw of St Charles, Missouri. Joan had a very special friend, Jody Carpenter, who made it possible for Joan to live out her last years in the comfort of her own home.

A private memorial service will be held at Northlake Presbyterian church at a later date.