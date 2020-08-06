Summerfield man dies of COVID-19 as cases reported at Lady Lake Specialty Care Center

Eight more tri-county residents – including one from Summerfield – have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus and two additional cases have been reported at a long-term care facility in Lady Lake.

One of the residents was from Lake County and the other seven lived in Marion County. They were described by the Florida Department of Health as:

57-year-old Summerfield man who tested positive June 18, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;

59-year-old Ocala woman who tested positive July 19, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

78-year-old Ocala woman who tested positive July 28, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

81-year-old Ocala woman who tested positive July 28, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

94-year-old Ocala woman who tested positive July 31, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

87-year-old Fort McCoy man who tested positive July 25, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

97-year-old Ocala woman who tested positive July 26, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and

89-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 5.

Lady Lake Specialty Care reported two more patients Thursday among residents who transferred out of the facility. That brings the number of cases at the long-term care center at 630 Griffin Ave. to 33 – 11 residents, 15 non-residents and seven employees, according to a report from the Florida Department of Health.

Fifty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages up four for a total of 439;

Wildwood up 12 for a total of 197;

Summerfield up 12 for a total of 239;

Leesburg up nine for a total of 743;

Belleview up nine for a total of 205;

Lady Lake up four for a total of 181; and

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 89.

The tri-county area is now reporting 11,755 cases – an increase of 238 from Wednesday to Thursday – among 4,935 men, 6,642 women, 51 non-residents and 127 people listed as unknown. There have been 183 deaths and 905 people hospitalized.

Sumter County now has 1,208 cases – an increase of 28 in 24 hours – among 631 men, 565 women, eight non-residents and four people listed as unknown. There have been 40 deaths and 174 people treated in area hospitals.

Bushnell is reporting 223 cases – 128 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 25 staff members. Others have been identified in Oxford (76), Lake Panasoffkee (63), Webster (59), Coleman (48), Center Hill (36), Lady Lake portion of the county (26) and Sumterville (22). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 408 cases among 320 inmates and 88 staff members.

Lake County now has 4,840 cases – an increase of 46 in a 24-hour period – among 2,2224 men, 2,497 women, 29 non-residents and 90 people listed as unknown. There have been 60 deaths and 262 people hospitalized.

Clermont now has 1,202 cases – an increase of 21. Others have been identified in Tavares (588), Eustis (406), Groveland (352), Mount Dora (325), Mascotte (174), Minneola (137), Sorrento (128), Umatilla (93), Montverde (80), Grand Island (49), Howey-in-the-Hills (34), Astatula (33), Yalaha (25), Astor (23), Altoona (19), Paisley (16), Okahumpka (12), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County added 164 cases for a total of 5,707. Those are divided among 2,080 men, 3,580 women, 14 non-residents and 33 people listed as unknown. There have been 83 deaths and 469 people requiring some form of hospital care.

The vast majority of Marion County cases – 4,523 – have been identified in Ocala. Others have been reported in Dunnellon (172), Citra (80), Reddick (71), Silver Springs (70), Ocklawaha (54), Weirsdale (34), Anthony (31), Fort McCoy (15), Orange Lake (8), Lowell (4), Sparr (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Morriston (2), Fairfield (1), Salt Springs (1), Williston (1) and McIntosh (1). A total of 941 cases have been reported among inmates (885) and staff members (56) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 510,389 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 7,650 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 504,768 are residents. There have been 7,871 deaths and 29,131 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 120 more deaths since Wednesday and an additional 558 people requiring hospital care.