To the Editor:

Has anyone else noticed the repaving work being done on Buena Vista and Morse Boulevard?

It has taken months to do a job that should have taken weeks and they’re not done yet.

They work a few days then off for a week or two. There is still about a mile of Morse that hasn’t been touched in over a month. Is this company that got the contract for this work being paid by the job or by the hour? Inquiring minds would like to know.

Lou Maruzo

Village of Amelia