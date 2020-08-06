type here...
Home News

Sumter incumbent fond of ‘Fake News’ claim turns to Villages-News.com to attack foe

Meta Minton

Steve Printz

A Sumter County Commission incumbent fond of crying “Fake News” when questioned about last year’s 25 percent tax hike has turned to the Villages-News.com news archive for ammunition to attack an election foe.

Villager Steve Printz, seeking a second term on the county commission, has assigned his campaign rival Dan Myslakowski the Trumpian-style nickname “Dangerous Dan,” in an attack ad mailed to Sumter County voters. The direct mail piece cites a March 6 Villages-News.com story which unearthed a nearly decade-old arrest of Myslakowski in Michigan.

Commissioner Steve Printz’s mailer cites a Villages-News.com story in an attack piece aimed at an election rival.

“Beware of Dangerous Dan and his anti-police record,” the mailer warns.

Printz is facing Myslakowski and Villager Oren Miller in the Aug. 18 Republican primary.

Printz has raised $71,700 for his campaign, most of it coming from contractors who have a strong interest in currying favor with the Developer of The Villages. Printz made the motion this past September for the 25 percent tax increase after two heavily attended public hearings at Savannah Center. It was the hugely unpopular tax increase which inspired Printz’s opponents to file to run against him. Incumbents Al Butler and Don Burgess also drew challengers angered over the 25 percent tax hike and the perception that the public outcry was ignored by the stone-faced commissioners.

Sumter County commissioners met in September at the Savannah Center, where Villagers and other residents expressed their disdain over a proposed 25 percent tax increase.

Printz, Butler and Burgess have pooled their money to buy ads in The Villages Daily Sun to brand last year’s 25 percent tax hike, “Fake News.”

During the month of July, Printz spent $28,889 with the Tallahassee consulting firm ’96 Consulting & Marketing. That money has been poured into the direct mail campaign.

Printz’s spending with the Tallahassee firm dwarfs the $5,927.40 he has invested in his re-election hopes with the Daily Sun. It appears that Printz, Butler and Burgess are focusing on the voters in the newer areas of Fenney, Marsh Bend, Linden and De Soto where the Daily Sun has lower penetration.

Butler has spent $28,889 with ’96 Consulting. Burgess has also spent $28,889 with the Tallahassee firm.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager invested more than $500,000 after dinner with SEC probe target

A Villager invested more than $500,000 after a dinner seminar with a fellow Villager who is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Read more
News

Summerfield man dies of COVID-19 as cases reported at Lady Lake Specialty Care Center

Eight more tri-county residents – including one from Summerfield – have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus and two additional cases have been reported at a long-term care facility in Lady Lake.
Read more
News

$45 million U.S. Hwy. 441 widening project will continue through 2023

A $45 million U.S. Hwy. 441 widening project in Lady Lake will continue through 2023. We've got details.
Read more
Crime

Villager out $2,000 after unfinished repair job by unlicensed contractor

A Villager is out about $2,000 after an unfinished repair job by an unlicensed contractor.
Read more
Crime

Armed Lady Lake man arrested in alleged road rage incident

An armed Lady Lake driver was arrested after an alleged road rage incident.
Read more
Crime

Woman already jailed on drug charges tied to thefts at Target in The Villages

A woman already jailed on drug charges has been tied to a pair of theft cases at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
News

Brinson Perry Dog Park will be closed for maintenance

The Brinson Perry Dog Park will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Summerfield man dies of COVID-19 as cases reported at Lady Lake Specialty Care Center

Eight more tri-county residents – including one from Summerfield – have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus and two additional cases have been reported at a long-term care facility in Lady Lake.
Read more
News

Sumter incumbent fond of ‘Fake News’ claim turns to Villages-News.com to attack foe

A Sumter County Commission incumbent fond of crying “Fake News” when questioned about last year’s 25 percent tax hike has turned to the Villages-News.com news archive for ammunition to attack an election foe.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Softshell Turtles Looking For A Snack

Check out these softshell turtles looking for a snack. Thanks to Joe Skow for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Baby Rabbit Hiding In Downspout

Check out this baby rabbit hiding in a downspout. Thanks to Kristine Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Tricolored Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile tricolored heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump supporters’ motivation

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager attempts to analyze the motivations of the supporters of President Trump.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager invested more than $500,000 after dinner with SEC probe target

A Villager invested more than $500,000 after a dinner seminar with a fellow Villager who is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

President Harry Truman had no choice

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who recently penned a column on Albert Einstein and the atomic bomb, responds to readers' reactions to his piece.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager invested more than $500,000 after dinner with SEC probe target

A Villager invested more than $500,000 after a dinner seminar with a fellow Villager who is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Read more
News

Summerfield man dies of COVID-19 as cases reported at Lady Lake Specialty Care Center

Eight more tri-county residents – including one from Summerfield – have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus and two additional cases have been reported at a long-term care facility in Lady Lake.
Read more
News

Sumter incumbent fond of ‘Fake News’ claim turns to Villages-News.com to attack foe

A Sumter County Commission incumbent fond of crying “Fake News” when questioned about last year’s 25 percent tax hike has turned to the Villages-News.com news archive for ammunition to attack an election foe.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump supporters’ motivation

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager attempts to analyze the motivations of the supporters of President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sumter County road work

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident poses some questions about pavement work taking place in Sumter County.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Are we seeing an anti-American agenda?

A Village of Piedmont resident ponders some terms being used in the media and wonders if we are seeing an anti-American agenda. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager invested more than $500,000 after dinner with SEC probe target

A Villager invested more than $500,000 after a dinner seminar with a fellow Villager who is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Read more
Crime

Villager out $2,000 after unfinished repair job by unlicensed contractor

A Villager is out about $2,000 after an unfinished repair job by an unlicensed contractor.
Read more
Crime

Armed Lady Lake man arrested in alleged road rage incident

An armed Lady Lake driver was arrested after an alleged road rage incident.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,022FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,579FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
90.5 ° F
93.2 °
88 °
52 %
0.9mph
1 %
Fri
93 °
Sat
95 °
Sun
94 °
Mon
94 °
Tue
86 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment