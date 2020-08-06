type here...
Sumter sheriff’s office holding drive-through event for back-to-school supplies

Staff Report

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hosting drive-through events for students in need to pick up school supplies.

The events will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 – while supplies last – at 1 p.m. at Wildwood Middle High School, 700 Huey St., and at 9 a.m. at South Sumter High School, 706 N. Main St. in Bushnell. Students must be present or parents should bring their child’s birth certificate.

Because of COVID-19 concerns and the need for social distancing, everyone must remain inside their vehicles during the event. No walk-ins will be allowed.

