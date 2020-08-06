Villager out $2,000 after unfinished repair job by unlicensed contractor

A Villager is out about $2,000 after an unfinished repair job by an unlicensed contractor.

A Village of Silver Lake woman who lives on Mark Drive said she had agreed to pay $2,400 to David Carl Hall of Hall’s Professional Services to seal her roof and paint the exterior of her home, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Hall, who has a long history of arrests, took home five of the woman’s awnings, claiming he would paint them there. She made multiple phone calls to Hall, but was unable to reach him. She told police she will have to spend $2,000 to replace the awnings if she cannot get them back.

The woman gave police a business card that claims Hall is “licensed and insured.” However, a check with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation did not show a license for Hall, the report said.

Hall’s criminal record includes a 2018 arrest after ripping off an elderly woman, also in the Village of Silver Lake.