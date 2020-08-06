Woman already jailed on drug charges tied to thefts at Target in The Villages

A woman already jailed on drug charges has been tied to a pair of theft cases at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

A loss prevention officer attempted to stop the woman Dec. 4 as she attempted to leave the store with a hover board electric scooter without paying for it, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The hover board was worth $179.99 and had been placed in the bottom of a shopping cart. The woman fled the store with the shopping cart and the hover board.

The same woman returned to the store on July 14 and stole a Canon Ivy mini printer after concealing it in her backpack.

Both thefts were captured on surveillance.

Jessica Hope Clark, 21, of Wildwood, was arrested on drug charges July 31 by Fruitland Park police.

She was identified as a suspect in the Target thefts and warrants were obtained for her arrest.

She remains behind bars at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.